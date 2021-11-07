The juncos arrived, according to their flight patterns. My dark-eyed juncos summer in the boreal forests of Canada. They come and stay the winter, then fly north the second week in May. Return dates for the winter, historically, are the second week in October.
This year, a flock of 25 birds touched down Oct. 12. As a professional bird watcher, I know when they arrive.
I have kept a bird diary for decades, so these winter birds are penciled in accurately. For my young readers, a pencil is an implement that makes notations on paper. A pen also works like that. And, they are both fun to hold.
When they arrive, the juncos feed as a large flock, then disperse; however, 10-15 birds stay the winter.
Migration is mystery, although we continue to learn more. Soon, we will put little transistors on the birds’ backs and spy on their flight movements, or listen to their playlist.
I did not feed my birds (they are indeed mine) this summer because of an alert from southern states stating there were quite a few fatalities at feeders that couldn’t be evaluated.
Birds for me are entertainment. I could forfeit a summer of watching.
Starting Nov. 14, Project FeederWatch starts a new season, and I have my backyard feeding stations full.
Project FeederWatch is a winter-long bird survey. You do not need to be a biologist to contribute to an essential data-collection process.
Why do I sign up for this project every year? Because our natural world always benefits from education, and being aware of what is happening in your own back yard is where you can be the teacher.
Considering recent news about the net loss of nearly 3 billion birds in the United States and Canada since 1970, it’s more vital than ever that citizen scientists monitor their own backyard birds.
It’s important to have a handle on bird populations, and what better way to achieve this than to have a consistent bird count from the field.
If you feed the birds, your feathered friends are gobbling seeds consistently. That’s the perfect time to count them. By entering data yearly from the same location, you are the perfect biologist — the avian expert, so to speak.
The most exciting part of this survey is that it can include the entire family. What better way to introduce the youngsters to the excitement of watching and identifying birds? It’s a fantastic teaching method, right from home. You can dub it “home schooling for the birds.” No electronic devices needed or encouraged for counting ... and hooray for that!
Your instructions are to count birds that appear in your count site because of something that you have provided (plantings, food, or water). For each species, you will report only the highest number of individuals that you see in view at one time.
You pick two consecutive days to count the birds. You may count as often as every week; however, you can just count two days. It’s your choice. I will do two counts, one in January and the other in February.
What is really neat is your personal counts are compiled online according to the place, time, weather conditions and total species for your count days. It’s fun to go back 15 years and see who made the cut and who was not around for those two consecutive days.
The 2021-22 season begins Nov. 14 and continues through April. During that time, send your counts to Project FeederWatch. FeederWatch data helps scientists track broad-scale movements of winter bird populations and long-term trends in bird distribution and abundance.
New participants are sent a Research Kit with complete instructions for participating, as well as a bird identification poster and more. You provide the feeder(s) and seed. Then, each fall, participants receive our 16-page, year-end report, “Winter Bird Highlights.” Participants also receive the Cornell Lab of Ornithology newsletter.
There is an $18 annual participation fee for U.S. residents, or $15 for Cornell Lab members. The participation fee covers materials, staff support, web design, data analysis, and the year-end report. Project FeederWatch is supported almost entirely by participation fees. Without the support of participants, this project wouldn’t be possible.
With each season, FeederWatch increases in importance as a unique monitoring tool for more than 100 bird species that winter in North America.
Because FeederWatch participants count the number of individuals of each species they see several times throughout the winter, FeederWatch data is powerful for detecting and explaining gradual changes in the wintering ranges of many species.
For information on Project Feeder Watch, visit www.birds.cornell.edu/pfw or call (607) 254-2427.
New video on DEC’s YouTube channel
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has added a new video to the I FISH NY Guide to Freshwater Fishing video series on its YouTube channel. Featuring fish commonly found in local freshwater ponds and lakes, new anglers can learn how to correctly identify their catch.
Interested in providing feedback or sharing ideas for future videos? Email fwfish@dec.ny.gov.
ECOs find Lake Ontario violators, file charges
On Oct. 21, DEC Region 8 environmental conservation officers participated in a detail on Lake Ontario targeting the unlawful taking of fish during spawning runs. Officers patrolled tributaries from Orleans to Wayne County in search of illegal activity.
ECOs Baker and Muchow, who were assigned to eastern Monroe County, intercepted the anglers to inspect their catches. Officers found one angler in possession of 40 salmon, five steelhead, and seven walleye, packed into totes in the corner of his van. The remaining anglers were found with 10 salmon in a cart.
The ECOs issued five tickets to the group returnable to the City of Rochester Court. Charges include illegal commercialization of fish, taking over the limit of salmon, taking undersized walleye, and fishing without a license.