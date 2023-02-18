My ice fishing shanty and all the proven jigs continues to rest on my cellar floor. I spread everything out to leave no hiding place for mice during my hiatus from walking on ice.
Last year, I spent an incredible two days jigging through holes. Two days is my preferred rotation for the entire season.
Currently, the only ice today is in my refrigerator.
It was 70 degrees Wednesday, and whatever slush remains on the bays has turned a very dark hue, which means it’s over.
My red-wing blackbirds even arrived yesterday, which means they are one month early, and bluebirds are checking out their houses.
But, as they say, when life gives you lemons you make lemonade — or something like that. For anglers, no ice means time to launch boats and catch perch.
So now would be the perfect time to promote the Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby.
The planning for the 26th annual Wayne County event is underway. This Derby is the highlight of the year for Wayne County anglers ages 4-16.
The derby will start June 23, followed by New York’s free fishing weekend June 24-25. The youth contest runs through July 28.
Fishing is a family activity, and free fishing days are a perfect opportunity for beginners to try out fishing for the first time. Also consider taking a friend or family member who has never fished out on the water either of those days.
Participants can enter only fish personally caught in the Wayne County waters of Lake Ontario, a half-mile west of the Ginna nuclear power plant and east to Blind Sodus Bay, and its embayments; the waters of the Erie Canal; and streams located in the county. All fish must be caught in accordance with all state Department of Environmental Conservation rules and regulations.
Contestants must have valid fishing license, unless exempted by law. The Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby is coordinated by the Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs.
For a complete listing of all the divisions and sponsors, visit https://waynecountynysoilandwater.org/youth-derby/.
Free fishing days
DEC’s Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give people who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport at no cost, to introduce people to a new hobby, and to encourage people to support the sport by purchasing a freshwater fishing license.
Free fishing day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during those times, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. With the exception of free fishing days, anglers who are 16 or older must have a valid fishing license.
This year’s free fishing days schedule:
• Feb. 18-19 (Presidents Day Weekend).
• June 24-25.
• Sept. 23 (National Hunting and Fishing Day).
• Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).
OLCC photo exhibit
Wildlife photographers are invited to submit images of birds and other wildlife from recently restored habitats along the Onondaga Lake shoreline for the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps photography exhibit. This year’s display is planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 and 12 noon to 4 p.m. March 26 at Honeywell’s Onondaga Lake Visitors Center in the town of Geddes.
A limit of 10 photographs per individual may be emailed to montezuma@audubon.org. The deadline to submit photographs is March 1. The images may be .tif or .jpg files, and must be exactly 16 by 20 inches with a resolution of 300 dpi. The photograph submission form must accompany the photographs; find it at http://ny.audubon.org/OLCC.
The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps is hosting the exhibit in partnership with Audubon New York and Honeywell.
Call 315-365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org with questions.
As part of the Onondaga Lake cleanup, Honeywell has restored about 90 acres of wetlands, and about 1.1 million native plants are being planted. Two hundred-seventy wildlife species are now calling these areas home, and over 200 bird species have been identified in and around Onondaga Lake, including several species categorized as threatened or of special interest in New York state. The pied-billed grebe, northern harrier, and bald eagle are among the notable bird species that have returned.
Pilot program data
DEC has announced the results of the second year of a pilot program that allows mentored 12- and 13-year-old hunters to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow.
In 2021, lawmakers enacted legislation authorizing 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with an experienced adult mentor in eligible areas of the state under a three-year pilot program. The law required DEC to analyze results of the pilot program each year and report its findings back to the legislature. Accordingly, DEC has been tracking participation, satisfaction, deer harvest, and safety compliance in the pilot program, and recently submitted a report to the state Legislature sharing its findings from the 2022-23 hunting season and recommendations for future actions.
Currently, all other U.S. states allow 12-year-old hunters to hunt big game with a firearm.
Last fall, more than 9,400 12- and 13-year-old hunters, representing nearly 9,200 families, were eligible to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow. More than 1,800 deer harvest reports were submitted from these hunters.
To participate in the pilot program, the young hunters had to complete a basic hunter safety course and purchase a big-game hunting license, just as all hunters do. A post-hunting season survey conducted by DEC indicated that 82% of youth hunters and 87% of their adult mentors were moderately or greatly satisfied with their youth big game hunting experience. Additionally, no hunting-related shooting incidents, violations, or license revocations involving 12- and 13-year-old hunters were reported or occurred during either of the first two years of the pilot program.
