For the past decade, on the last weekend in September, three combat veterans wounded in action have been invited to Wayne County for a special hunt at the Bear Hill Farm and Hunt Club in Palmyra.
The Purple Heart veterans, accompanied by their wives, attend a meet-and-greet at the Bear Hill farm. During dinner they meet the team that will guide them on an upland game hunt.
Sept. 28 was a day for the warriors to hunt pheasants at Bear Hill Farm and Hunt Club while the wives enjoyed a wine tour around Keuka Lake. That night everyone relished in a community dinner at Bear Hill Farm, where friends and supporters had the chance to meet the amazing couples.
The next day the warriors continued to hunt as the spouses were treated to a brunch and spa treatments at the Woodcliff Hotel and Spa in Fairport.
That night everyone met at the Best Western in Palmyra and were escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders to their farewell dinner at The Log Cabin in Macedon.
“I am feeling so blessed to be an associate for Wounded Warriors in Action and having this great opportunity to give back to three Purple Heart Recipients and their wives,” event coordinator Mary Lou Reisdorf said. “My only wish is that I could give back more.
“There is no way to describe the emotions of this entire event,” Reisdorf added. “Dan Ritz is the ride captain and did an amazing job.”
The annual Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation event was established because of Mary Lou’s late husband, Jim “JR” Reisdorf. Reisdorf, a retired Macedon businessman and Vietnam veteran, saw a program on television that caught his attention. He had issues when he returned from combat, and there were no support groups back then. He watched a program about an organization called Wounded Warriors in Action, and it featured a hunt organized exclusively for wounded warriors.
Reisdorf contacted ret. Army Lt. Col. John McDaniel, the man who founded WWIA.
“Jim and I started the upland hunt in 2010, and it was only for the veterans,” Mary Lou Reisdorf said. “During the 2011 event we connected with one of the wounded warriors that lived next to us at our winter home in North Carolina. Shawn Horsley and his wife Fae Horsley were our neighbors, and Fae convinced me to invite the wives to future WWIA events. She was instrumental for having the spouses accompany the veterans.
“In 2012 we added the wives for the weekend event. My late husband Jim and I realized that we needed to include the wives for the sacrifices and struggles they endured while their husbands were deployed, and when they returned not quite the same men.”
On the morning of Sept. 30 the couples departed back to their homes with cooler bags full of pheasant breasts and some good recipes.
“We arrive as strangers and leave as best friends,” Reisdorf said.
Reisdorf thanked all involved for their patriotism and support
“I could never do this alone, and I don’t,” she said.
If anyone would like more information, is interested in donating for the 2020 event, or knows someone from this area that could participate, contact Reisdorf at (585) 455-7044.
“It would warm my heart to give this amazing journey to a Purple Heart recipient from this area,” she said.
Find out more about the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation at wwiaf.org.
Trout-stream meetings planned
Inland trout streams are an important part of New York state’s fishery resource, and they provide an abundance of trout opportunities.
To get a rough idea of the extent of this resource, consider that trout have been documented in more than 3,000 New York streams, and more than 80 percent of those streams supported wild trout. In 2016, hatchery-reared trout were stocked in 444 streams to enhance angling opportunities.
Additionally, according to the 2007 New York Statewide Angler Survey, New York anglers rank inland trout streams second only to warm-water lakes among their preferred water bodies for recreational fishing.
Streams with the ecological characteristics necessary to support brown trout, rainbow trout and native brook trout are not uniformly distributed across the state, so the productive capacity of these streams varies widely. Trout-stream management means maintaining and, where possible, increasing the value of this resource to the recreational users and to the general public.
A wide variety of tools are available to fisheries managers to achieve this goal: fishing regulations, access and information, habitat protection and improvement, and stocking hatchery-reared trout. As a public agency founded on scientific principles, the Department of Environmental Conservation places great importance on measuring the outcome of management strategies against well-defined objectives.
Of the statewide meetings planned on the subject, the closest to our region is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the Avoca Central School auditorium.
DEC is developing a new plan for inland trout-stream management based on updated scientific information and the desires expressed by trout anglers. Prior to completing the draft plan, DEC fisheries managers would like to meet with stream anglers to explain the proposed approach, answer questions, and solicit feedback.