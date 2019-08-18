The Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, awarded trophies and prizes to more than 30 youth anglers at the Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby awards ceremony Aug. 4 at the Sodus Point Fire Hall.
The nearly five-dozen participants ranged in age from 4-16. Anglers could register fish at bait-and-tackle shops and marinas throughout Wayne County. The Derby had three separate contests in one.
Trophies and plaques were sponsored by McDonald’s of Wayne County and presented by owner Nancy Wilkes.
The prizes awarded to anglers ages 7-16 were for first through sixth place in the Species Challenge: Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass, Northern Pike, Walleye and Perch.
Noah Wazinski won the Merchants Challenge, having had to land one of each species for a grand slam. From speaking with Noah’s dad and representatives at the weigh-in stations, Noah fished just about every day of the contest.
In the Al Shultz Memorial Challenge, Jillian Thomas and Login Smith were the victors. Both are younger than 7. Each registered a bluegill, rock bass, sunfish and perch to earn their trophies.
New this year was the “Captain” Larry award given to the youngest angler. That was 4-year-old Alexander De George of Williamson. Larry LaForce, a dedicated member of Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, passed away unexpectedly in 2018. Larry loved everything fishing and was an active volunteer every year at the awards event.
The Most Dedicated Angler award went to Jaelyn Knapp.
The Rotary of Sodus sponsored 18 youth from the village of Sodus Point summer recreation program. Most of those participants had never fished before the event. They learned how to put bait on a hook and the practice of catch and release.
Walt Crum thrilled the crowd with his imaginative balloon creations. Paton’s Marketplace supplied everything on the grill, and the Sodus Point Fire Department provided the awards venue. B&E Tackle, Chill and Grill, Davenport’s Tackle, Finger Lakes Prism, Lake County Taxidermy, Lyons National Bank and Wayne County Tourism donated baskets for the raffle.
Arney’s Marina, Bay Bridge Sport’s Shop, B&E Tackle, Captain Jack’s, Davenport and Sons Livery and Marina, Zip N Zim Sportfishing, Fishin Magician Sport fishing, Port Bay RV Park and Campground, Hughes Marina, Krenzer Marine, Clingerman Taxidermy, Dynalac Corporation, Stegar Haus Restaurant, Joey’s Northside Grocery and Ely & Leene Insurance Agency sponsored the Derby.
Anybody interested in sponsoring the 2020 event should contact the Soil and Water Conservation District at (315) 946-7200.
Hunting licenses, permits on sale
New York state hunting and trapping licenses and permits for the 2019-20 season are on sale. Hunters can buy them at any one of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s 1,300 license-issuing outlets; by calling 1-866-933-2257; or by visiting the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov. Allow up to two weeks for receipt of hunting licenses and permits ordered by phone or online.
Oct. 1 is the deadline to apply for Deer Management Permits. The chances of selection for a DMP in each Wildlife Management Unit are available online, through license-issuing agents, or by calling the DMP Hotline at 1-866-472-4332. Detailed information on DMPs is available on DEC’s website.
The Wayne County region is 8F, and the chances for any extra DMPs is high, which means you won’t really be turned down.
You can access DEC’s call center from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 1. The regular weekday When buying a license, have the following information at the ready:
• Complete contact information (name, address, email address, telephone number).
• DEC customer ID number (if applicable).
• Proof of residency (driver’s license or non-driver’s ID with a valid New York state address).
• A valid credit card, if purchasing by phone or internet.
If you’re not already entered in DEC’s automated licensing system, individuals are required to provide proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases. For additional information, visit the General Sporting License Information webpage on DEC’s website.
Hunters and trappers are encouraged to review the new Hunting & Trapping Regulations Guide. It provides an easy-to-read collection of rules and regulations, and is available on the DEC Hunting Regulations webpage. A summary of hunting and trapping regulations is currently available at license-issuing agents, and copies of the full hunting and trapping regulations guide will be available at license-issuing agents beginning Sept. 1.
Salmon, trout stocking update
DEC concluded its spring salmon and trout stocking in Lake Ontario by placing approximately 1,004,187 Chinook salmon, 623,200 rainbow trout, 464,660 brown trout, 400,000 lake trout, 90,000 coho salmon, and 14,000 Atlantic salmon in the water.
Spring stocking included traditional shore stocking, as well as two specialized stocking methods: pen-rearing and offshore barge stocking.
Thanks to the continued dedication of volunteer anglers, over 558,000 Chinook salmon and 52,000 steelhead were raised in the pen-rearing program in 2019. These fish where held and cared for in net pens at the stocking location for a period of 21 days before being released to improve survival and enhance fall tributary returns of adult fish to the stocking site.
Despite high water levels, DEC hatchery staffers were able to carry out almost all of their planned offshore barge stocking. They stocked all lake trout, as well as 144,000 brown trout in the eastern end of the lake (Stony Point to Fair Haven) using a military landing craft to carry the fish offshore to release them over deeper water and reduce predation by fish eating birds such as Double Crested Cormorants. They met all barge-stocking targets, except for brown trout scheduled to be stocked at Mexico Point. These fish needed to be stocked out of Oswego due to high water levels. However, DEC shore-stocked approximately 20,000 surplus brown trout in Mexico Bay.
Fishing in Lake Ontario has been outstanding in recent years, and DEC’s fish culture and stocking programs should ensure continued fishing success in the future. For more information about fisheries management in Lake Ontario, email fwfishlo@dec.ny.gov or visit www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7969.html.
