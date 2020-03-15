Spring is here, and that means the wild turkey is on the move. The winter flock is separating into male and female birds, and the April extension of light will produce excitement among them.
The turkey hunter has the same energetic feelings. The calls are practiced, the shotgun is patterned, the vests come out of the closet.
The other excitement on the spring horizon is three youth turkey hunts being organized in the Finger Lakes region.
Ontario, Wayne, and Yates Counties all have youth hunts scheduled for April 25-26, with special activities provided during the week.
These youth turkey hunts are organized by a group of individuals that are not only passionate about the sport, but understand the importance of involving young adults in outdoor recreation.
All of these hunts require pre-registration.
ONTARIO COUNTY
Ontario County Youth Turkey Hunt
The seventh annual hunt is limited to 24 youth, with priority given to those that have never harvested a turkey or participated in this event before.
This hunt typically fills up quickly, so it’s best to sign up as soon as possible. Eligible hunters include any youth 12-15 years old at the time of the hunt who possess a New York State Junior Hunting License and appropriate turkey tags. This is a free event, and there is no expectation for the parents to donate to the event.
This year’s event schedule is as follows:
April 18 — Meet-and-greet and shotgun patterning, 1 p.m. (time approx.).
April 25-26 — Youth turkey hunt.
April 26 — After-hunt picnic and pictures, 1 p.m. (time approx.).
To volunteer as a guide/mentor, or to sign up a youth hunter for this hunt, contact Neil Gottfried at (585) 245-3051 or longbeardg@gmail.com.
WAYNE COUNTY
Kee Kee Run Café
Grand Spring Turkey Fling
Buck and Mary Lainhart, owners of Kee Kee Run Café in Clyde, are avid turkey hunters. Their business is named, aptly, after a wild turkey call used to gather the flock together in the fall.
The café has become a gathering place for people of all ages with a variety of interests. Their spring fling is the café’s first large event to gather all people from the community together with a focus on the wild turkey.
Buck and Mary’s goal is three-fold:
• To involve youth with the outdoors, to gain an appreciation for nature and. for those who choose, to become responsible sportsmen.
• To recognize the large artist community in our area and give them a platform where they can compete and exhibit their artwork in a pleasing atmosphere.
• To acknowledge the avid hunters in this area, like themselves, who already enjoy our vast outdoors and wildlife and want to be role models for our youth.
The program will be fun for hunters and non-hunters alike. Kee Kee Run Café will have something for everybody, from the art gallery competition (grades K-12 and 18 and older), to a turkey-calling seminar for all, a turkey-calling contest for youth, even a turkey hunt for a lucky youth filmed by “Rush Outdoors.”
Registration forms are available at KeeKeeRunCafe.com or can be picked up at the café, 85 Glasgow St., Clyde..
The deadline for the Youth Hunt Drawing is April 17.
For more information regarding the Kee Kee Run Café Grand Spring Turkey Fling visit KeeKeeRunCafe.com.
YATES COUNTY
Yates County Youth Turkey Hunt
This typically fills up quickly, so it’s best to sign up as soon as possible for the 11th annual event.
Eligible hunters include any youth 12-15 years old at the time of the hunt who have not successfully harvested a turkey in New York state. A youth may participate in this hunt for one year only. It’s a free event, and there is no expectation for the parents to donate to the event. These simple rules have been set in place in order to provide a positive hunting opportunity to as many youths as possible.
This year’s event schedule is as follows:
April 23 — Youth hunt dinner, 5:30 p.m. (time approx.).
April 25-26 — Youth turkey hunt.
April 26 — After-hunt lunch and pictures, 1 p.m. (time approx.).
For more information, or to sign up a youth hunter, contact DEC Lt. Matt Lochner at (315) 836-6137 or matthew.lochner@dec.ny.gov, or Dale Lane at (315) 374-0017 or dalejmt@yahoo.com.
New regulations for Lake Ontario anglers
Here are some changes for the 2020 fishing season:
• Increasing fishing opportunity by opening the Lake Ontario/Lower Niagara River lake trout season Dec. 1 rather than Jan. 1 of the following year. The season will be closed from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, and is now consistent with Province of Ontario regulations.
• Reducing the daily creel limit for rainbow trout/steelhead on the open waters of Lake Ontario, excluding the Lower Niagara River, to two fish per day to provide consistency with Province of Ontario regulations and help increase survival of steelhead, especially during periods of reduced fishing success for other species.
• Decreasing the brown trout daily creel limit on Lake Ontario tributaries, excluding the Lower Niagara River, to one fish per day to maintain high quality brown trout fishing opportunities from fall through the spring.
• Increasing the minimum size limit for rainbow trout/steelhead to 25 inches to prolong high-quality rainbow trout/steelhead fishing opportunities through the winter months on Lake Ontario tributaries, excluding the Lower Niagara River. The rainbow trout/steelhead minimum size limit for the open waters of Lake Ontario and the Lower Niagara River remains at 21 inches.
• Eliminating unnecessary angling regulations on Spooner Creek and tributaries (Erie County) and the North Branch Clear Creek and tributaries (Erie County) from Taylor Hollow Road upstream to the outflow of Clear Lake by allowing fishing year-round.