MAGDELANA, N.M. — Compared to this town in the southwestern United States, Geneva resembles more of a metropolis than a small city.
Magdalena is a quiet village with less than 1,000 residents, about an hour and a half southwest of Albuquerque and three hours north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The village sits between The Very Large Array and the Magdalena Ridge Observatory. Between the two astronomical observatories lies a hunter’s paradise that offers some the best hunting the country has to offer: elk, antelope and deer.
The father-son duo of Herb and Chris Cooley, along with family friend Jerry Blake of Palmyra, traveled there in 2016 to hunt antelope — but there was a twist. As the trio hunted the horned animals that can run up to 60 mph, they were followed, guided and filmed by “Outdoor Edge’s Love of the Hunt” television show on Pursuit, a network geared towards hunting, fishing, shooting and other outdoor recreation.
Three years and two hunted antelope later, Herb, Chris and Jerry will make their television debuts. They were told footage from their hunt will air Monday at 10 p.m.
The Pursuit channel is No. 393 on Dish Network and No. 604 on DirecTV.
“For me, it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Herb Cooley said in a phone interview. “It was very unique. I’ve been hunting since I was a kid, and it ranks right up there.”
As for his son, who now lives in Rochester, the experience will be something he will carry with him forever.
“Every experience is its own opportunity to be out in nature and do something new and grow from it,” Chris said. “This obviously is a special one, because my dad was diagnosed with brain cancer just after the trip, and knowing all that he went through, it’s a truly special memory.”
Herb is now cancer-free.
Before the trip, Herb had never ventured to the Southwest. Chris recalls that when they arrived, Herb kept quiet for some time before stating, “It’s like being on the moon.”
“For me, to experience that with him, that’s what was so special about it,” Chris said.
After successfully hunting the animals, Herb, Chris and Jerry — Blake also owns Love of the Hunt outfitters — cleaned and gutted the animals with the intent to use every bit of the meat.
“We don’t shoot for racks or anything like that,” Herb said. “We consider it disrespectful to the animal. We hunt for the meat and want the shot to be one-and-done.”
With the meat secured and the scraps left for local wildlife, the moment was so exceptional that Herb and Chris decided to keep just the skull of the animals, often referred to as a European mount or skull mount.
“Chris and I had a European mount; all the flesh comes off and you’re left with just the skull,” Herb said. “We used all the meat and consumed it all, and it was delicious. My wife even said, ‘You can go out and get a couple more of those.’”
A few days in Magdalena would be a special experience for any hunter, even those who have been hunting for as long as the Cooleys, but once-in-a-lifetime experiences bring waves of emotion and memories. “Outdoor Edge’s Love of the Hunt” will provide Herb, Chris and Jerry an opportunity to experience one of their finest hunting memories under the bright lights of television.
“Honestly, when I heard it would be airing next week it kind of just brought me back,” Chris said. “I’m just really pumped to relive it.”