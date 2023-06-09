The South Seneca Junior/High School Falcon Trap Club took first place in Conference 9 of the New York State Clay Target Spring League. For the New York 2023 Spring Trap League, 136 high school teams are assigned to 17 conferences across two classes, based on team size.
Fifteen South Seneca students participated.
South Seneca finished first, ahead of Lyme Central School and North Collins School District, which tied for second. South Seneca finished with 4,124 points. Lyme and North Collins totaled 3,571.5 points each. Other school districts in the conference were Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, Ogdensburg High School, Webster Thomas High School, Argyle Jr./Sr. High School, and LaFayette Jr./Sr. High School.
South Seneca also had teammates Coleton Dresser and Phoebe Barkman each finish third individually for conference shooters in the male and female classes.
“Overall, consistency was our key to a successful season. We finished at the top all five weeks of the season,” head coach and district Teacher Matt Barkee said. “We had three girls finish in the top 15 and seven boys finish in the top 25 within the conference. We also have a great coaching staff, a great host facility, and strong parent, school district, and community support. We couldn’t have done it without all their help.”
Throughout the five-week competition, points are awarded for individual scores for each week. Each school shoots at their host facility and scores are entered online each week. South Seneca will be participating in the state tournament in Cicero Saturday. South Seneca shoots out of the Interlaken Sportsmen’s Club.
The New York State Clay Target League is a part of The USA High School Clay Target League which is a division of the USA Clay Target League — a non-profit corporation. The League is the independent provider of clay target shooting sports as an extracurricular co-ed and adaptive activity for high schools and students who are at least 12 years old. The League’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship — in that order.