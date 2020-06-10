PENN YAN — Area high schools continue to come up with clever ways to make sure their student-athletes receive recognition for their hard-fought fall and winter seasons.

The Penn Yan Athletic Department celebrated all the school’s athletes who received awards during our 54th annual sports awards last week during an online video presentation. On Tuesday, Penn Yan hosted a drive-thru awards distribution during which athletes were invited to pick up their awards and stop for a quick photo op with their coach.

Twin sisters Molly and Claire Pullen received the Outstanding Athletic Achievement Award. The duo won the Section V Class B2 doubles championship last fall.

Below is a list of the major award recipients for the 2019-20 academic year:

Edward L. Pond Football Award: Andrew Garren

William R. Crissy Golf Award: Clark Simmons

Fred marshall, Jr. Golf Award: Peter Nicholson

Penn Yan Boys Soccer Alumni Award: Brendan Pinckney

Sue Gute Spirit Award-soccer: Leah Moniot

Debra Carroll Patton Volleyball Award: Caitlin Wunder

Coach Jerry Turner Basketball Award: Brennan Prather

Jane Conley Award: Connor Harmon and Brandee Ellis

Charles Bollen Memorial Scholarship: Brian Hollister

V.F.W. Vic Swanson Memorial Baseball Award: Brennan Prather

Penn Yan Softball Alumni Award: Taylor Hight

PYA Girls Lacrosse Alumni Scholarship: Logan Broome

PYA Boys Lacrosse Alumni Award: Colton Smith

Cheryl Karweck Poole Memorial Scholarship-Lacrosse: Colton Smith and Allison Winslow

Nora Michelle Bartlett Award in Girls Track: Jaina Doyle

Matt Harer Memorial Sportsmanship Award: Mr. Andrew Burd

Fred Marshall Jr. American Legion Award: Peter Nicholson

The Shirley Trombley Spirit Award: Camryn Webber

Stork Insurance Sportsmanship Award: Serina Sheradin and Allison Winslow

Kyle Hopkins Outstanding Teammate Award: Kayla Andersen

Josh Plumlee Memorial Scholarship: Hanna Brodmann

Girls Coaches’ Trophy: Caitlin Wunder

Boy’s Coaches Trophy: Brennan Prather

VARSITY CLUB WINNERSFALL

Boys Cross Country: David Young

Boys Soccer: Brendan Pinckney

Fall Cheerleading: Alexia Strong

Football: Brennan Prather

Girls Cross Country: Joddie Decker

Girls Soccer: Rachel Wheeler

Girls Tennis: Molly Pullen

Golf: Peter Nicholson

Volleyball: Caitlin Wunder

WINTER

Boys Basketball: Peter Nicholson

Boys Bowling: Cameron Bassage

Girls Basketball: Ashley Sisson

Girls Bowling: Andy Kniffen

Winter Cheerleading: MacKenzie Chapman

Wrestling: Ayden Mowry

SPRING

Baseball: Brennan Prather

Boys Lacrosse: Jeff Kinyoun

Boys Tennis: Brian Hollister

Boys Track & Field: Dominic Lafferty

Girls Lacrosse: Sydney Hulse

Girls Track & Field: Joddie Decker

Softball: Kayla Andersen

Clay Target Shooting: Jade Siegrist

HEART AWARD WINNERSFALL

Boys Cross Country: James Tette

Boys Soccer: Jacob Gleason

Fall Cheerleading: Camryn Webber

Football: Mekhi Mahan

Girls Cross Country: Jaina Doyle

Girls Soccer: Claire Pullen

Girls Tennis: Claire Pullen

Golf: Maximilian Brodmann

Volleyball: Serina Sheradin

WINTER

Boys Basketball: Andrew Garren

Boys Bowling: Trenton Samatulski

Girls Basketball: Joddie Decker

Girls Bowling: Amelia LeVea

Winter Cheerleading: Madison Flynn

Wrestling: Mason Peterson

SPRING

Baseball: Clark Simmons

Boys Lacrosse: Chase Blumbergs

Boys Tennis: Reid Castner

Boys Track & Field: James Tette

Girls Lacrosse: Allison Winslow

Girls Track & Field: Grace Murphy

Softball: Serina Sheradin

Clay Target Shooting: Reid Castner

