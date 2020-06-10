PENN YAN — Area high schools continue to come up with clever ways to make sure their student-athletes receive recognition for their hard-fought fall and winter seasons.
The Penn Yan Athletic Department celebrated all the school’s athletes who received awards during our 54th annual sports awards last week during an online video presentation. On Tuesday, Penn Yan hosted a drive-thru awards distribution during which athletes were invited to pick up their awards and stop for a quick photo op with their coach.
Twin sisters Molly and Claire Pullen received the Outstanding Athletic Achievement Award. The duo won the Section V Class B2 doubles championship last fall.
Below is a list of the major award recipients for the 2019-20 academic year:
Edward L. Pond Football Award: Andrew Garren
William R. Crissy Golf Award: Clark Simmons
Fred marshall, Jr. Golf Award: Peter Nicholson
Penn Yan Boys Soccer Alumni Award: Brendan Pinckney
Sue Gute Spirit Award-soccer: Leah Moniot
Debra Carroll Patton Volleyball Award: Caitlin Wunder
Coach Jerry Turner Basketball Award: Brennan Prather
Jane Conley Award: Connor Harmon and Brandee Ellis
Charles Bollen Memorial Scholarship: Brian Hollister
V.F.W. Vic Swanson Memorial Baseball Award: Brennan Prather
Penn Yan Softball Alumni Award: Taylor Hight
PYA Girls Lacrosse Alumni Scholarship: Logan Broome
PYA Boys Lacrosse Alumni Award: Colton Smith
Cheryl Karweck Poole Memorial Scholarship-Lacrosse: Colton Smith and Allison Winslow
Nora Michelle Bartlett Award in Girls Track: Jaina Doyle
Matt Harer Memorial Sportsmanship Award: Mr. Andrew Burd
Fred Marshall Jr. American Legion Award: Peter Nicholson
The Shirley Trombley Spirit Award: Camryn Webber
Stork Insurance Sportsmanship Award: Serina Sheradin and Allison Winslow
Kyle Hopkins Outstanding Teammate Award: Kayla Andersen
Josh Plumlee Memorial Scholarship: Hanna Brodmann
Girls Coaches’ Trophy: Caitlin Wunder
Boy’s Coaches Trophy: Brennan Prather
VARSITY CLUB WINNERSFALL
Boys Cross Country: David Young
Boys Soccer: Brendan Pinckney
Fall Cheerleading: Alexia Strong
Football: Brennan Prather
Girls Cross Country: Joddie Decker
Girls Soccer: Rachel Wheeler
Girls Tennis: Molly Pullen
Golf: Peter Nicholson
Volleyball: Caitlin Wunder
WINTER
Boys Basketball: Peter Nicholson
Boys Bowling: Cameron Bassage
Girls Basketball: Ashley Sisson
Girls Bowling: Andy Kniffen
Winter Cheerleading: MacKenzie Chapman
Wrestling: Ayden Mowry
SPRING
Baseball: Brennan Prather
Boys Lacrosse: Jeff Kinyoun
Boys Tennis: Brian Hollister
Boys Track & Field: Dominic Lafferty
Girls Lacrosse: Sydney Hulse
Girls Track & Field: Joddie Decker
Softball: Kayla Andersen
Clay Target Shooting: Jade Siegrist
HEART AWARD WINNERSFALL
Boys Cross Country: James Tette
Boys Soccer: Jacob Gleason
Fall Cheerleading: Camryn Webber
Football: Mekhi Mahan
Girls Cross Country: Jaina Doyle
Girls Soccer: Claire Pullen
Girls Tennis: Claire Pullen
Golf: Maximilian Brodmann
Volleyball: Serina Sheradin
WINTER
Boys Basketball: Andrew Garren
Boys Bowling: Trenton Samatulski
Girls Basketball: Joddie Decker
Girls Bowling: Amelia LeVea
Winter Cheerleading: Madison Flynn
Wrestling: Mason Peterson
SPRING
Baseball: Clark Simmons
Boys Lacrosse: Chase Blumbergs
Boys Tennis: Reid Castner
Boys Track & Field: James Tette
Girls Lacrosse: Allison Winslow
Girls Track & Field: Grace Murphy
Softball: Serina Sheradin
Clay Target Shooting: Reid Castner