PENN YAN — Students from every school in the Finger Lakes are now on summer break, and some of them ended their school years with a plethora of awards celebrating their achievements on the courts and in the classroom.
Penn Yan held its 56th annual sports awards banquet in mid-June and several athletes went into their summer breaks with hardware to add to their high school resumes.
Twelve Mustangs were awarded Sportsmanship winners at the award banquet: Lillie Marsh, James Tette and Adrianna Rodriguez from the track and field teams, Taylor Mullins and Corinne Barden from girls lacrosse, Elle Harrison and Cadence Cummings from softball, Liam Chapman from baseball, Gavin Ingles, and Wyatt Walters from boys lacrosse and finally, Alex Reyes-Leon and Colin Reagan from boys tennis.
As for Scholar athlete teams, six spring teams earned scholar athlete recognition at the banquet. Boys track and field earned a 90.06 team average and girls track and field was just ahead with an average of 90.59. Baseball was fourth highest with a classroom average of 91.15 followed by the softball team with a 93.44. Thin margins celebrated the top scholar athlete teams as boys tennis finished with a stellar average of 95.16 and the girls lacrosse team earned the highest earn average of all spring teams with a 95.31.
Boys lacrosse was the lone sport to miss out on team scholar athlete recognition but didn’t miss out by much considering William Thompson, Ethan Morgan, Tukker Fisher, Griffin Emerson, John Holly, Tanyon Dunning and Braden Fingar were all named individual scholar athletes.