ROCHESTER — Coming into Sunday's final round of the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, there were only two golfers to ever win the tournament three times. One being Jack Nicklaus, the other being Tiger Woods; two men that need no introduction.
By the end of the round, there was a third to add his name to that list and his name is Brooks Koepka.
"This one is something special," Koepka said after his final round. "I'm very pleased with the way I played. I just needed to keep doing what I doing, stay aggressive and I made a bunch of birdies. I felt like I made some mistakes today, but I made some clutch putts on the back nine which I also did yesterday.
"It's tough to really grasp, it's just exciting," he added on being compared in some elite company after his 5th major title.
Koepka shot a 3-under 67 to capture the PGA crown, finishing two strokes ahead of Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler.
"I love New York. I can't wait to play here again," Koepka said after winning his third of his five major titles in the state of NY.
He also said that he was just going to relax tonight, get home and celebrate tomorrow before the Florida Panthers playoff game. And as of just an hour after his final putt, Koepka had about 600 text messages on his phone that he has to answer.
Koepka only maintained a one stroke lead over Hovland going into the par-four 16th hole. But Hovland found some troubles and surrendered a crushing double bogey to put him out of contention.
Koepka increased odds even more after his birdie on the the same hole to seal the win.
"It was hard, I didn't hit every single green out there," Hovland said about his final round. "I had some bad swings and it left me in some bad spots where I had to rely on my short game.
"Yeah it sucks right now," he added on his third close major finish in his career. "It is really cool to see that things are going into the right direction. I need to just keep working on what I'm doing and hopefully I can win one soon."
Hovland was still able to post a 2-under 68 on the final round but it wasn't enough to capture his first career major title.
"Brooks is a great player. He has five majors now and that's impressive right there," Hovland said. "It's not easy going toe-to-toe with a guy like that. I felt like I gave him everything until 16 so I just need to get a little bit better and hopefully it goes my way next time."
Scheffler bounced back on Sunday to shoot a 5-under 65 but it was the difficult, rainy Saturday that hurt his chances of his second major championship.
One of the great moments of the tournament came on the par-3 15th hole when Michael Block, who works as a club professional in southern California, sank a hole-in-one to give the fans on the back stretch and his friends and family back home something to cheer about.
"This week has been an absolute dream," Block said. "I had no idea that this was going to happen, but I knew if I just played my darn game right that I could do this."
Block shot even-par in each of his first three rounds but finished with a one-over 71 on Sunday to end his tournament in a tie for 15th place at +1. But his efforts were still good enough to be the low-club pro for the championship for the first time in his career.
"To see that they had a 'watch party' was pretty darn cool," Block said when he saw the viral video of his club back home reacting to his hole-in-one on 15. "I can't wait to get back to them and celebrate with them."
The win for Koepka gives him his fifth major title, just behind Woods and Phil Mickelson for the most major championships since 1990.