PITTSFORD — It started with frost, featured plenty of downpours and ended in sunshine in many ways. Not much more could have transpired at the 105th installment of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.
By the end of Sunday, Brooks Koepka reclaimed the Wanamaker Trophy, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win the tournament three times since it moved to a stroke-play format.
Koepka has battled through a lot since his last major victory in 2019. Injuries that forced him to contemplate retirement, joining the LIV tour and the scrutiny that came with it. Now, he is a five-time major champion as he, Woods and Phil Mickelson have won the most major championships since 1990.
“I didn’t know where my golf swing was, I didn’t know if I was capable of getting back to where I once was,” Koepka said.
ROUND ONE
Things didn’t start the way Koepka hoped after shooting 2-over 72 on Thursday, which was outside of the top 10. Bryson DeChambeau was clubhouse leader after day one, shooting a 4-under 66, a rare occurrence at Oak Hill.
“It’s a fantastic round of golf at Oak Hill,” DeChambeau said about his opening round. “It’s a prestigious place, very difficult golf course. I don’t even know how shooting under par is even possible on the some of these golf holes.”
There was a 156-player field at this year’s PGA Championship, with just Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris being the lone withdrawals before the opening tee shot. Just 16 of those 156 golfers shot under par for the day and most agreed that Thursday featured the easiest conditions of the four days, even with the 1-hour, 50-minute frost delay.
Canadian Corey Conners was tied with Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Eric Cole for second place at 3 under.
“It almost has a Canadian feel to it, like I’m playing back home,” Conners, said about playing at Oak Hill. “Tight fairways, deep roughs, small greens; that’s what we got here.”
Jason Day was fresh off of his win at the AT&T Byron Nelson the week prior, but he suffered a 6-over 76 and could never get it going until he was cut on Friday.
Masters champion Jon Rahm also shot a 76 on Thursday, which set him back for the entire week. Rahm was able to make the cut but never was in the conversation to win his second major, an example of just how tough Oak Hill is.
ROUND TWO
DeChambeau took a step back on Friday by shooting a 1-over 71, falling into a tie for fourth place with Justin Suh. It was Scheffler, Conners and Hovland that jumped into first place as all three were tied at 5 under.
“I find myself comfortable in these type of positions, these are the type of situations that I want to be in,” Scheffler said about being in contention for another major championship.
Conners was still able to have his best career finish at the PGA Championship this past weekend by finishing in a tie for 12th best place. Being tied atop of the leaderboard after the first 36 holes gave him confidence heading into the weekend.
“I have a lot of confidence in my game, feeling good and having fun out there,” Conners said after his second round.
Rickie Fowler, who has finished in the top five in each of the four majors alongside last year’s U.S. Open champion in Matt Fitzpatrick, missed the cut by one stroke at 6 over alongside Fitzpatrick.
Rising star Cameron Young missed the cut at 9 over after finishing in a tie for third place in the PGA Championship a year ago.
While the tournament was without Woods, John Daly and Zalatoris, the game is improving, and with more and more big names that came through the system has allowed plenty of talent to be on display for the weekend.
The biggest storyline throughout the week was Michael Block, a golf professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, Calif.
What’s great about the PGA Championship is that it allows the opportunity for golf pros like Block to participate in the tournament each year. Block started with the goal of just making the cut, but he shot an even-par 70 in each of the first two rounds to position himself in a tie for 10th place heading into the weekend.
“Why not come in here and compete,” Block, who has been playing better in other tournaments, said after his second round. “I’m not afraid of anyone anymore.”
ROUND THREE, MOVING DAY
Umbrellas everywhere. Most of Saturday featured rain, but the tournament didn’t suffer any weather delays.
For Conners and Hovland, they stayed put, shooting even-par to remain at 5 under, which was good enough to be tied for second place.
“It will be a cool experience,” Hovland said on playing in the final group. “Any chance you have to play in the final group on a Sunday in a major is pretty special.”
Koepka didn’t seem bothered by the weather conditions as he made his push by shooting a 4-under 66 to take the 54-hole lead by himself at 6 under.
“All I had to do was be healthy. That was the only question mark,” Koepka said after his third round on being in contention in back-to-back major championships.
One of the third round pairings featured Koepka and DeChambeau, as the two went off in the third-to-last group.
“I enjoy the crowd all the time, they were very energetic. I think our pairing had something to do with that as well,” Koepka said. “I loved it. I felt like they were behind me and anytime you do something good it’s fun to see.”
Mickelson was able to make the cut but suffered his worst day on Saturday by shooting a 5-over 75 to put him way out of it at 10 over.
FINAL ROUND
As crazy as a week that Block had, it got even more nuts for him by the end of Saturday when he realized that he was paired up with Rory McIlroy, a two-time PGA champion.
Block and McIlroy where in the fourth-to-last group on a Sunday of a major championship.
“It’s been a surreal experience,” Block said after his final round. “I have this weird kind of sensation that life is not going to be the same moving forward but only in a good way, which is cool.”
Block only trailed by six strokes going into the last day. It wasn’t his day to win the PGA Championship, but he stole everyone’s heart on the par-3 15th hole. That is when Block sank a hole-in-one on the fly to get his score back to even par overall. He could not believe that it went in at first, but after confirmation from McIlroy and the fans, his dream was starting to become a reality.
“It was pretty cool experience to have all these people in front of me supporting me and to have Rory tell me about five times that it went in,” Block said, who had made three holes-in-hole prior to Sunday but never in a tournament.
Block fell back to 1 over for the tournament but that was good enough to finish in a tie for 15th place. It helped him accomplish his goal of being the low club pro for the first time in his career and, most importantly, he earned an automatic invitation to next year’s PGA Championship and a place as the last sponsor’s exemption for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.
For McIlroy, he could never really get his game going the way he had hoped. He finished in a tie for seventh place at 2 under.
“I’ll remember this week by just sticking in there and sticking to it despite not having my best stuff,” McIlroy accessed on his entire week.
Koepka and Hovland were in the final pairing on Sunday, and the two were tight for the majority of the day.
On the long par-5 13th hole, Koepka was just short in 3 and Hovland on the green; Koepka was up by two strokes at the time.
Hovland sank his birdie to get to 7 under, but Koepka answered with a par to maintain his lead by one stroke.
That edge remained the same until the par-4 16th hole, which turned out to be the difference. Koepka birdied the hole to get to 10 under, while Hovland found some trouble and suffered a double bogey that put him out of contention.
“It’s cool, but first place is a lot better than tied for second,” Hovland said on when asked what it’s like to contend for another major title. “It is fun to just have a chance to win one of these.”
Koepka won the event at 9 under, while Hovland and Scheffler finished in a tie for second at 7 under.
“To get out here and win five major championships is pretty incredible,” Koepka said.