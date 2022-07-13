The 2022 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League all-stars have been announced and three Geneva Red Wings alongside three Newark Pilots were named to this year’s Western division team.
Geneva pitchers Augie Walters and Nicholas Thompson have had stellar seasons on the mound as they joined designated hitter/utility man Nick Serce on the Western team representing the McDonough Park boys.
Walters currently holds the second-best earned run average in the PGCBL with a 0.58 ERA while Thompson holds the third best ERA with a 1.37.
Serce leads Geneva in batting average at .310 while tied for second in the PGCBL with six home runs.
Newark outfielder Aaron Whitley was one of three Pilots hitters that were named to the West all-stars.
Whitley’s infield teammates Fernando Espinal and Hazel Martinez rounded out the three Pilots named as all-stars.
Whitley currently holds the second-best BA in the PGCBL at .393 after 84 at-bats.
Espinal is batting .346 this season while Martinez leads the Pilots with two homers and 25 runs batted in.
There were a total of 56 all-stars named with 28 players from the West division and 28 players from the East.