GENEVA — Admittedly, a lack of statistical evidence prevents a tried and true preview for the Geneva Red Wings in their upcoming season of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball league.
Since there was no PGCBL season in 2020, the Red Wings will have all new players on their roster, a new manager and even new field amenities for the 2021 season, which begins with a first pitch at McDonough Park today at 7:05 p.m. against their local rivals, the Newark Pilots.
So with no returning players and nothing to improve on from 2020, what’s to get excited about?
Quite a lot, actually.
For starters, the level of play looks to be a bit different from 2019. That’s not to say that the team put on a poor performance in ‘19. They were, in fact, one of the best teams in the league. But, there are several factors that make the 2021 season of the PGCBL perhaps the most exciting in its history.
“The team was pretty good in 2019,” Red Wings owner Bob Ohmann said. “How do I think (2021) will compare? You never know.”
Ohmann, who also owns PGCBL’s newest addition, the Auburn Doubledays, anticipates an exciting return to Finger Lakes summer baseball at McDonough Park. Not only because it was dearly missed in 2020, but because Geneva’s first PGCBL title could very well be in 2021.
On paper, the Red Wings boast a strong team.
Many of the players on Geneva and the other teams in the PGCBL have yet to experience summer baseball. Out of the 37-player Red Wings roster, 27 are either freshmen or sophomores, meaning this will be the first summer baseball season for the freshmen in their collegiate careers and the sophomores as well, who missed last summer due to COVID.
Baseball relies on intangibles perhaps more than any other sport. With the combination of summer baseball returning, players in their first collegiate summer league and living in a new area of the state or country after being confined to their respective homes or colleges during COVID, the players will undeniably embrace the hype and excitement surrounding this season.
And, there’s something about summer baseball in the Finger Lakes that carries an extra level of buzz.
“If you look at our league now, you’ve got Niagara Falls, Batavia, Jamestown, Newark, Geneva and Auburn,” Ohmann said. “You’ve got Watertown, Elmira, so basically the old New York-Penn League.”
Following Major League Baseball’s overhaul of the minor league system, historic leagues such as the New York-Penn league have disbanded, leaving the door open for the PGCBL to be the new talent pipeline for the majors.
The Red Wings’ roster boasts a mix of Division I, II and III talent. Ten players hail from DI programs, five from DII and 19 from DIII with three players coming from NJCAA schools.
Ten players on the roster are from New York state and several are Section V alumni. One of those players is Ithaca College freshman and Naples grad Dominick Trippi, who is a part of the pitching squad.
The Red Wings will also be a towering opponent to other squads. Out of Geneva’s entire roster, 28 players are listed as more than 6 feet tall, with the tallest being 6’ 6” pitcher Michael Moore from McHenry County College in Illinois.
Managing the team will be Tim Munn, a former Red Jacket coach.
“Tim’s a longtime coach in the area,” Ohmann said of his new manager. “I think he coached football, baseball and everything. He’s an old-school type of coach. He’s going to have his son (Dan) and another guy (Zach Crane) that played for (the Red Wings) as his assistants. It’s going to be interesting. I think the father-son combination will be cool.”
Make no mistake, McDonough Park will be the home of the Red Wings. However, a slew of updates made by owner Ohmann waits to greet fans and enhance the ballpark experience.
Ohmann upgraded McDonough Park with new awnings, new dugout roofs and stairs, new infield dirt and brand new LED lights.
“We changed all the dirt on the infield this year,” Ohmann said. “Out concession stand is going to be different this year. Our big thing is we’re going to have more types of foods other than French fries — mozzarella sticks, things like that. We’ll have hamburgers, sausages, hot dogs, etc.
“We’re putting in brand new LED lighting. They’re here, we’re just waiting for the switch boxes to come in and that’s going to double the lighting on the field.”
As is the case with the Newark Pilots, concessions at McDonough Park gets a bit of a facelift. This year, the concessions will be run by Jim McBride, who brings 40 years of experience in that area.
If there is a person to blindly trust with ballpark food, it’s a man that’s been doing it for four decades.
Also new for 2021, home games will be available to watch Live on YouTube on Geneva Red Wings’ channel.
There’s something about being able to hop on or in your summer vehicle of choice — whether it be a skateboard, bike, scooter or even car — and wind through the streets of Geneva to catch a baseball game featuring some of the top collegiate talent in the country.
McDonough Park and the Geneva Red Wings seem more ready than ever to go after their first PGCBL title. With all the things set in place as they are now, why not?