GENEVA — The start of the twin bill between the Geneva Red Wings and the Niagara Power was delayed, but it didn’t stop the Red Wings from continuing its strong play. The Red Wings got run support beginning in the fourth inning and held off the Power to a 1-0 victory in seven innings. In the last 10 games, Geneva is 7-3.
As the scheduled first pitch drew near, no umpires were in sight at McDonough Park but like Geneva’s offense, they showed up eventually. The Red Wings (9-8) gave up the first four hits of the ballgame to the Power and by the time the fourth inning began, they had mustered just one hit.
Second-year Red Wing Nick Serce then led off the bottom of the fourth inning and on the first pitch from Power starting pitcher Andres Hulfachor, Serce went yard to right field for his fourth home run of the season for the first run of the game.
Geneva starting pitcher Jack Bohrer pitched five innings of shutout baseball and Angelo Bartziokas did the same and earned the two-inning save. Bohrer allowed four hits, one walk and struck out three batters. Bartziokas allowed a double in the top of the sixth but then retired the next five batters he faced with two strikeouts.
Niagara (6-14) has not had an easy go of things lately as their eight-game losing streak as plummeted them to the bottom of the PGCBL West standings.
The second leg of the twin bill concluded after the Times went to press.