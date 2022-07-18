GENEVA — The Geneva Red Wings continued to keep pace in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s West division with a big 7-4 victory on Sunday night over the Niagara Power.
The Red Wings (18-16) currently occupy fourth place in the division which is the final postseason spot. A game and a half behind them are the Jamestown Tarpskunks with a record of 17-18. They are currently on a five-game skid.
The Red Wings are just half a game back of the Auburn Doubledays, who have won eight out of their past 10 games and have won five games in a row.
Sunday night at McDonough Park, the Niagara Power came close to an upset over the Red Wings but thanks to a big response in the eighth inning, Geneva gutted out a key victory.
The Geneva offense kept a steady pace right from the first pitch. Shane Dux drove in Ray Ortiz with an RBI double in the first inning, Mike Gorham drove in Dux with a single in the fourth, and Andrew McDermott scored on a sac-fly in the fifth. The Power scored their first run in the fifth and by the time the eighth inning arrived the score was 3-1 in favor of the Red Wings.
Niagara turned the game around and took a 4-3 lead thanks to runs from Ken Hemmer, Nick DiCarlo and Alex Dzimian.
After leading for seven innings, Geneva responded with a big eighth inning of their own.
The Power switched pitchers in the bottom of the eighth and Geneva wasted no time. Cole Fleming was walked on four pitches before taking second base and then third on passed balls in consecutive at-bats. Dux then walked and on the next at-bat, Gorham drove in his second run of the game with an RBI single that tied things up at 4-4.
With runners on the corners, Niagara switched pitchers again which resulted in Max Hitman advancing to first on a hit by pitch to leave the bases juiced for Wyatt Patchett.
The Geneva graduate and Red Wings designated hitter smacked a single to center field that scored Dux and Gorham. An error by Niagara’s center fielder allowed Hitman to come all the way around to score from first and Patchett ended up at third base with what would be the game-winning RBI. The error gave Geneva a 7-4 cushion to end the game in the ninth inning with a big win.
The Red Wings had Monday off but are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Niagara to take on the Power once again. The last day of the regular season is July 31.