GENEVA — The Geneva Red Wings host the Auburn Doubledays at 7:05 p.m. tonight in a PGCBL Western Division battle on Little League/Youth Baseball Night at McDonough Park.
Prior to the game, Donald Riveillo will throw out the first pitch.
Riveillo played in the first-ever Little League World Series back in 1947. Back then, the Little League World Series only welcomed teams from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Riveillo was a catcher for the Jersey Shore, Pa., team during the 1947 LLWS. Jersey Shore lost 8-1 in the first round against the Maynard Midgets, a Williamsport-area team and the eventual winners of the tournament.
Those were two of 12 teams represented in the first LLWS. Eleven of the teams were from Pennsylvania, while the other was from New Jersey.
The first Little League World Series was a single-elimination tournament with the first two rounds played on the same day after the first day was rained out completely.
The game between the Doubledays and the Red Wings is open to Little League, recreation and softball teams.
Youth players wearing their uniform to the game will receive free admission and treat, and they’ll be able to participate in the pregame on-field parade and autograph session with the Geneva Red Wing players after the game.
For more information, call Susan Capozzi at (315) 856-0545 or email marketing@genevaredwings.com.