The last two years have been big for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. When the purge of Minor League Baseball leagues began, PGCBL stood strong and came out on the other side with an opportunity for more exposure, better players and renewed hope for a bright future.
The league got another boost on Thursday evening after the Board of Directors unanimously passed a decision to sign graduating college seniors that do not have remaining college eligibility.
It’s a win-win for everyone involved: undrafted players get additional opportunities for exposure, PGCBL teams get experienced and talented ball players on the fringe of being drafted and the league itself becomes host to more MLB scouts.
For any player or team the news is big. For local team owner Bob Ohmann, it’s massive.
“I think what it’s going to do is open up the opportunity for an older player,” Ohmann said of the decision. “I think it opens up a whole extra grade that we’ll be able to take advantage of when we recruit our teams.
“With them being a little bit older, you get a more seasoned player and that’s going to be a big plus,” Ohmann said.
Ohmann owns three teams in the PGCBL: the Geneva Red Wings, Newark Pilots and Auburn Doubledays. After selling the Pilots to Steve and Carol Szatko in 2019, Ohmann bought the team back in December 2021.
“Absolutely,” Ohmann said of the positive changes to the PGCBL in recent years. “Our teams are capable of playing with the New York-Penn leagues of the old days. I think you can see it in the type of athlete we’re getting. This year we were able to fill our rosters out in a month and a half.”
Additionally, any other current collegiate player that will be exhausting their remaining college eligibility will be considered for roster inclusion. This provision will address any eligibility anomalies that were created by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2022 MLB draft will take place from July 17-19 and feature 20 rounds of picks as opposed to the traditional 40 rounds that took place in June. With the draft now scheduled later in the year and featuring fewer rounds, the PGCBL felt it was important to provide additional opportunities to those exhausting their collegiate eligibility.
“We’re excited to announce the inclusion of all players who have just exhausted their college eligibility,” said PGCBL President & General Counsel, Robert Julian, in a press release. “We hope to provide as many opportunities as possible to those players looking to increase their draft prospectus. With the reduction in draft rounds and the later draft date, we felt this was an important opportunity to provide for affected players.”
In addition to this ruling, the PGCBL also put in a request to Gov. Kathy Hochul for $250 million for facility revitalization of existing baseball stadiums throughout the league. Hobart and William Smith Colleges wrote a letter in support of the funding.
“If we get traction with it — which I think the president of our league does believe we will — if that happens, my goodness, we’re all going to be in good shape,” Ohmann said with a laugh.
The PGCBL will begin league wide play for the 2022 season on Friday, June 3. The Red Wings begin their season at home against the Utica Blue Sox, Newark begins its season on the road playing the Auburn Doubledays at Falcon II Stadium.