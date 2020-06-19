GENEVA — Being drafted by a pro sports team is a life-changing day for any athlete. It’s extra special when it’s a name recognizable to area fans.
Tanner Murray, who played for the Geneva Red Wings of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in 2018, and Zavier Warren, a Newark Pilot that same season, were picked June 11 on the second and final night of a condensed Major League Baseball draft. This year’s event was shortened to five rounds because of the pandemic.
Murray, a shortstop from UC Davis, was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth round, the 125th overall pick.
The California native is a two-time All-Big West Conference honoree. He was the Big West Freshman Field Player of the Year and a Freshman All-American. In 115 college games, Murray batted .343, highlighted by a career-high .363 clip in his sophomore year.
Murray becomes just the fifth UC Davis player to be drafted in the first five rounds of the MLB draft.
Murray appeared in 26 games with the Red Wings, batting .301. He scored 20 runs and drove in 16. He went hitless in his PGCBL debut, then rattled off an 11-game hitting streak while belting with four home runs during that stretch.
Warren, a Michigan native, was drafted 92nd overall, in the third round, by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Central Michigan player is that school’s highest drafted player since 1977.
As a sophomore last year, the switch-hitting Warren produced a .363 batting average with 22 doubles and 73 runs scored. While drafted as a catcher, he earned All-American honors as a shortstop in 2019.
With the Pilots, Warren played all the infield positions, though primarily shortstop. He drew 20 walks, tied for the most on the Pilots two summers ago, resulting in a .393 on-base percentage.
Four former PGCBL players were drafted. Amsterdam’s Justin Foscue was selected 14th overall by the Texas Rangers, while Elmira’s Jordan Westburg was picked 30th overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the competitive balance round A at the end of the first round. Foscue and Westburg played their college ball at Mississippi State.
Three former Red Wings signed with major league clubs after the draft concluded.
Rochester native and Rochester Institute of Technology player Stevie Branche inked a deal with the Cincinnati Reds; Connecticut outfielder Matt Chamberlain, who played at New Haven, signed with the St. Louis Cardinals; and Illinois catcher Will Simoneit, a Cornell player, joined the Oakland Athletics organization.
“This is the first time that four Geneva players have been drafted or signed with MLB clubs,” Red Wings owner Bob Ohmann said. “Usually, it’s only one or two players at the max. One of the things it shows is the quality of our coaching. ... It’s a talked-about destination with our players because of the housing and the playing facility.”
Three other PGCBL players signed contracts with major league clubs after the draft.