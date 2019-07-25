UTICA — The Red Wings keep stumbling ahead of the postseason.
After losing a 13-inning game against Elmira on Tuesday night, Geneva had a chance to gain some ground back in the West division against the Utica’s Blue Sox on Wednesday night.
The two teams were scheduled for a doubleheader, but only one finished before the Times went to press.
After jumping out to an early lead, the Red Wings lost 4-3 and fell further back in the division.
Alexander Gow hit an RBI single in the top of the first, his eighth of the season that, allowing Noah Fisher to score. Fisher then returned the favor and hit an RBI single of his own in the top of the second inning, making it a 2-0 Geneva lead.
Utica then began crawling their way back into the game in the bottom of the third inning courtesy of sacrifice fly from Luis Deleon.
Geneva managed to keep the Blue Sox at bay until the bottom of the seventh when they gave up three earned runs.
Following an error by Geneva third baseman Daniel Sperling, Josh Hatcher hit a two-run double followed by a single that allowed Hatcher to score.
Suddenly, the Red Wings were down by two runs with six outs left.
The Red Wings managed to score one more run in the eighth inning but they could not tie the game up to force extra innings.
Despite the loss, the Red Wings are six games ahead of the Adirondack Trail Blazers, who sit third in the division.
In other PGCBL action:
Elmira 11, Newark 0
While Elmira’s Pioneers continues to win games, Newark’s Pilots continue to fall.
The Pioneers have been piping hot as of late and they hopped out early with three runs in the top of the first inning.
Newark’s defense continued to struggle as they let up two more runs in the third, one more run in the fifth and five more in the sixth inning to make it an 11-run game.
All in all, the Pilots only managed to get five hits. They allowed 15 hits in the lopsided loss and continue to look for their first win since the All-Star break.
Late Tuesday night:
Elmira 4, Geneva 3, 13 innings
ELMIRA — In the beginning stages of the season, the Red Wings looked to be darlings of the West. In recent weeks, they have been trying to drag themselves out of a slump.
Tuesday night was a perfect opportunity for Geneva to work their ways out of that slump, as they had beaten Elmira eight out of nine games so far this season.
The Pioneers claimed the lead first in the bottom of the third as Brody Moore threw down an RBI single that scored Jeff Mejia. The visitors were able to claim a one run lead in the top of the fifth as Brandon Cooper tacked on a two-RBI double, allowing Harrison Treble and Daniel Sperling to score.
Elmira tied the game up in the bottom half of the inning as Trae Harmon dished in with an RBI double that allowed Mejia to touch home plate.
Geneva then reclaimed the lead in the top of the eighth as Dylan Swarmer produced an RBI double allowing Thursal White to score.
With one strike left and two-men on base, the Pioneers managed to tie the game up with an RBI single by Bryce Moskiewicz. After nine innings, the game was tied 3-3.
That tying run, on what was potentially the final swing for Elmira, may have crushed any hope for a Red Wings victory.
After three scoreless extra innings, Trae Harmon won it for Elmira with an RBI single that ended the game in walk-off fashion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.