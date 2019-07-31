NEWARK — After battling it out all season long, the Geneva Red Wings (24-20) and Newark Pilots (17-30) met for the final time in the 2019 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League Season.
Since Newark failed to make the postseason, it was their final home game of the year, and they put on a show for their fans, winning 14-6 against their closest rival.
The two teams came out swinging in the first two innings.
On the fourth pitch of the game, Geneva’s Thursal White hit a triple to begin the offensive barrage. On the next at bat, Noah Fisher replaced White at third base with a triple of his own. Brandon Cooper then made it a 2-0 game with a sacrifice fly that scored Fisher.
Newark then answered right back with three runs to take the lead.
The inning began with two errors by the Red Wings, a single and a fielder’s choice led to a two-run double by Tate Ballestero. Shaun Hillis then hit an RBI single to get Bellestero home, giving the Pilots a 3-2 lead.
In the second inning, Geneva was able to tie the game thanks to a wild pitch by Newark starting pitcher Ron Loomis that allowed Brock Kauffman to score.
Unfortunately for the Red Wings, the Pilots matched their first inning tally of three runs with three more in the second.
After Geneva’s third costly error of the game, Newark loaded the bases for Allen Murphy, who cleared the bases with the Pilots’ third triple in two innings. With one swing of the bat by Murphy, Newark pulled ahead 6-3 at the conclusion of the second inning.
Typically, the Pilots have given up many leads over the course of the season, but in their last game against Geneva in 2019, they kept pilling on insurance runs to cement their victory.
In the fourth and fifth innings, Newark scored five more runs — two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Parker Denny drove in two runs with an RBI single scoring Allen Murphy and Kameron Reynolds. Murphy would end up crossing the plate four times for the Pilots.
In the fifth inning, three runs were scored on three different plays rather than the base-clearing hits Newark had been getting previously.
James Wrabel hit an RBI double that scored Bayley Jamanis, Allen Murphy drove in his fourth run of the game with a double as well and Parker Denny hit his second RBI single of the game to make it a 11-3 Newark lead.
Geneva did not go away, however.
The Red Wings took advantage and loaded the bases thanks to a Newark error, a walk and a double by Kauffman.
Thursal White then did what Allen Murphy did earlier in the game and hit a bases-clearing double that put Geneva back within five runs with three innings remaining.
White had a tremendous night for the Red Wings. He was just a home run away from hitting for the cycle and he finished the game with three runs batted in and a run scored.
Newark would continue to ensure their lead would be kept save by adding another three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Parker Denny kept adding on to the game’s triple count with two-run three-bagger for his fourth and fifth runs batted in of the game. Allen Murphy would score his fourth run of the game.
Ballestero decided he wanted to hit a triple as well and took Denny’s spot on third while Denny trotted home to put the Pilots up 14-6.
Mike Sculli sealed the win for Newark and threw two solid innings on the mound. He didn’t allow a single hit or walk and struck out a batter.
All in all, five triples were hit in the ball game between the two teams. Newark hit three and Geneva hit two. Out of the 24 hits in the game, 10 of them were extra base hits. Geneva may be headed for the postseason, but Newark got a last-minute swing at them before saying goodbye to their rivals until next season.
It was quite the way to end the 2019 season rivalry between the two teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.