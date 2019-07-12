ELMIRA — After losing 5-3 in their season opener, Geneva had beaten Elmira seven straight times.
On Thursday night, the Red Wings made it eight in a row against the Pioneers as they edged them by a score of 8-6 at Dunn Field.
Brandon Cooper’s bat continued to stay hot in the top of the third inning as he chipped in with a three-RBI double that scored Seth Hojnacki, Noah Fisher and Ronan Chisholm.
The Red Wings capitalized on a few Elmira errors in the top of the sixth to expand their lead.
Third baseman Brody Moore had two throwing errors in the inning which led to Trevor Rogers and Nick LaBrasca scoring runs, making the score 5-0.
Geneva kept momentum in their favor as Brock Kauffman cracked in an RBI single that allowed Alex Bibb to score. Hojnacki touched home plate for the second time in the contest shortly after thanks to a fielder’s choice.
Despite the five-run deficit, the Pioneers were able to creep their way back into the game in the bottom half of the inning. Cooper committed a throwing error in center field that allowed Nathan Peng and Trevor Henneman to score unearned runs.
Mason Ruhlman made it a 7-3 ball game when he delivered an RBI double that scored Garrett Schultz. Schultz would put his name back in the stat column in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single that scored Peng.
Fisher made the score 8-4 in the top of the ninth as he was able to touch home plate on a wild pitch.
The home team would not go down without a fight, however. Brennen Dorighi blasted a solo homerun to keep Elmira within reach. Moore was able to redeem himself in the batter’s box with an RBI single that scored Quinn Buffington, and made it a two run game.
Koble Punchard had a solid home coming on the mound. The Elmira Heights native pitched six complete innings allowing three hits and three runs. Punchard also struckout four of the 25 batters he faced.
The two teams will return to action tonight as they square off at McDonough Park. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
