NEWARK — Very rarely does a one-hitter get overshadowed in baseball. Saturday night in this upstate New York town, the gem thrown by Geneva Red Wings pitcher Jack Eshlemen nearly fell out of sight.
In one of the quickest Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League games thus far in the 2022 season, the Red Wings (4-6) and Newark Pilots (3-8) engaged in a fierce pitcher’s duel that flipped on its head in the final inning and ended in a 5-0 Red Wings victory.
“Our guys came out and battled,” Geneva head coach Dan Munn said after the win. “Complete different change than how we came out (Friday night) and that was nice to see. The last inning we were finally able to break through and the bats came alive.”
Newark’s Ethan Rembish took the mound for the Pilots to begin the perfect summer Saturday ball game at Colburn Park. Rembish threw out the first two batters in quick order before giving first base to Geneva’s Nick Serce via hit by pitch. Rembish quickly snapped back into shape and struck out the next batter to end the first.
That was just his warmup.
Rembish dominated for the Pilots the rest of his time on the mound, striking out 11 batters in seven innings. With each snap of the catcher’s leather glove, a cloud of dirt burst from the glove and ball and was usually accompanied with a Geneva swing and miss.
Rembish was unhittable through seven innings but reached his pitch count after seven innings and was replaced by lefty Logan Riley in the eighth inning with the no-hitter still intact.
Red Wings’ Jordan Jaffe ended the no-hitter for Newark in the top of the eighth but the lefty Riley escaped from the inning unscathed.
“He’s a great pitcher,” Munn said of Rembish. “He’s a young, talented guy and I was just trying to tell the guys to stay positive, short memory and do better the next at-bat and make your adjustments.”
But, on the flipside of each inning, Red Wings’ Eshlemen was having nearly as good of a day.
Eshlemen went pitch for pitch with Rembish, allowing the Pilots’ lone hit in the bottom of the second inning when Fernando Espinal reached on an infield single. Beyond that, he gave the Pilots nothing but his best stuff through eight innings.
Rembish threw gas all night and rarely threw out of the strike zone while Eshlemen didn’t throw as hard but his off-speed pitches were just as elusive as Rembish’s hard stuff.
It was not uncommon for each half inning in the middle of the ball game to last under 10 pitches.
Fast forward to the final inning with the score still at 0-0 and one hit between the two teams. Both Rembish and Eshlemen had handed the ball over to their respective managers at that point. Rembish lasted seven innings and Eshlemen went eight.
The Red Wings offense scrapped its way to the winning run thanks to a fielding error that allowed Mike Trotta to reach first base safely to begin the ninth. Max Hitman then laid down a textbook sacrifice bunt to advance Trotta to second. A perfect call from Munn occurred on the next at-bat as Serce stepped up and on the 2-1 delivery, Trotta took off from second, Serce lined a single into right-center field and because Serce got a big jump, he was able to reach home and break the scoreless tie.
“It was nice to get a little bit of a change (on the mound) but our approach stayed pretty much the same,” Munn said. “We were just trying to put the ball up the middle and work counts.
The game was blown open from there as Jaffe singled to right field and Andrew Whinney roped a two-RBI single into left field that scored Serce and Jaffe. Newark put in a new pitcher but at that point, the Geneva bats opened up and scored two more runs before the inning concluded.
Nick Ianniello closed out the game for the Red Wings and with that, a pitcher’s duel ended in a 5-0 score.
Because Eshlemen lasted eight innings, he earned the win for the Red Wings.
“It was great. Eshlemen’s been giving us solid starts all year long,” Munn said. “He’s a guy that I know when he goes out there he’s going give six or seven strong innings and tonight he was almost flawless. It was incredible to see.”