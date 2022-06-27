NEWARK — The rivalry for two franchises that are less than 20 miles apart was renewed on a gorgeous night for some baseball Saturday at Colburn Park.
The Geneva Red Wings now have won all three games against the Newark Pilots this year, including the 11-6 victory over the Newark Pilots in this most recent contest.
“That’s a good ball club,” Geneva head coach Dan Munn said about Newark after the game. “I was glad with the result that we had today. They put it on us early but we were able to come back and compete.”
Augie Walters, a freshman from Holy Cross, secured the win for the Red Wings after hurling five innings, allowing five hits, one earned run, one walk and striking out seven Pilots.
“That wasn’t Augie’s best stuff but Augie found a way to battle through adversity,” Munn said of his starter. “He really gave us some quality innings down the stretch.”
Justin Santos suffered the loss for Newark after the sophomore from Redlands Community College allowed six earned runs over six innings. He walked six Red Wings compared to striking out just three.
Walters allowed a run right from the get-go after he threw a 1-out, RBI single to Newark’s Aaron Whitley in the bottom of the first inning.
Whitley was one of seven batters from both sides who connected on a multiple hit night in what was a game that saw 19 hits and six errors.
Geneva (7-8) responded soon after with a 4-run top of the third inning and that was started by Mike Gorham who slapped a 2-run chopper over the Pilots’ Hazel Martinez’s head at first base to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead that they would never give back up for the remainder of the night.
The closest opportunity Newark (5-11) got for the remainder of the game occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning.
After already scoring in two runs for the half inning, Whitley came up to the plate with runners on the corner in a 9-4 deficit at the time.
Munn went to his bullpen where he brought out right handed Wyatt Patchett, the hometown kid from Geneva who just finished up his freshman year at Le Moyne College.
In what was just his second appearance as a pitcher, Patchett found himself in a 2-2 count against the Pilots 3-hitter without him swinging the bat once.
Whitley would knock in another Newark run on the next pitch after a hard shot passed Geneva’s Ozzie Fleischer at second base to make it a 9-5 game.
Patchett would get out of the inning without any more damage as he completed 1.1 innings in relief while walking two and striking out one.
“The first month is a growing period for sure,” Munn said about the beginning of his season. “I like what I’ve seen so far, I think we’re going to come out and we’re going to compete down the stretch.”
Geneva and Newark will go at it once again this evening when they play at McDonough Park this time, with first pitch expected at 5:05 p.m.