The Geneva Red Wings are ready honor a great man.
The late John Salone was the main groundskeeper for the Red Wings since he asked owner Bob Ohmann for a job four years ago and now his name will be at McDonough Park forever.
The Park will remain called McDonough Park but the field will now be know as “John Salone Field” as of this Thursday.
Festivities will take place at 6:30 p.m. with first pitch between the Batavia Muckdogs and Geneva starting at 7:05 p.m.
“He was a great guy,” Ohmann said in a phone call with the Times about Salone. “He cared about the city of Geneva and he never had a bad word to say about anyone.”
The city made the decision to commemorate Salone and it was a couple councilmen who came to Ohmann about making this happen.
Salone was a big Yankees fan and family man. His daughters, the city manager, the mayor, some councilmen and some city workers in firemen and police officers will all be in attendance for the ceremony to honor Salone.
The “John Salone Field” sign will be at the top of the scoreboard as the Red Wings expect a big crowd for the festivities.
“Knowing the commitment he gave to me, the city of Geneva and the team,” Ohmann said on when asked what it would mean to him seeing Salone’s name at the park forever. “It’s a huge tribute to a man that loved Geneva.”
Salone never once used machinery while keeping the field in great shape, he did everything by hand and now he’s getting honored for all his hard work.