This year’s Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League Midseason All-Stars were announced on Monday and two players from the Newark Pilots and one Geneva Red Wings were named to the West All-Star team.
A total of 56 players were selected, 28 from both the West and East divisions.
Outfielder Michael Mugan and designated hitter/utility man Jack Arcamone were named from the Pilots while right-handed pitcher Kolby Mordecki was named from the Red Wings.
Mugan, who is heading into his sophomore year at Division I Southeast Missouri State University, is hitting .333 in 15 games played this summer and has added nine stolen bases and 10 runs scored.
His Newark teammate in Arcamone will start his collegiate career for Division I University of Richmond this upcoming school year. In the meantime, he is batting .339 in 19 games this summer with 10 runs batted in and 10 runs scored.
Mordecki will be going into his junior season this year at SUNY Plattsburgh and the righty has posted an impressive 1.42 earned run average over 19 innings and has struck out 20 batters in that time for Geneva.
The Amsterdam Mohawks led the way with 10 all-stars on the East team after posting a PGCBL-best, 28-2 record to start their summer.