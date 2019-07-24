LITTLE FALLS — Going into Tuesday night’s game at Mohawk Valley, the Pilots had dropped five straight games and were looking to get off the losing schneid.
Unfortunately for Newark (13-28), they were not successful as they fell to the DiamondDawgs (25-13) by a score of 10-7.
The visitors got on the board first as Parker Denny cracked down an RBI single in the top of the third that allowed David Bermudez to score.
The DiamondDawgs responded back in the bottom of the fourth inning with five runs. Hunter Sibley and Owen Wosleger were able to score runs off of errors.
Scoring off of sac-fly’s would be a theme for Mohawk Valley in the inning as well. Jake Barbiere scored off a Nick Cimillo sac-fly, while Jacob Josey scored off a Dylan Klock sac-fly. CJ Rodriguez made it a 5-1 affair as he scored an unearned run off an error.
The Pilots got back into the game in the top of the fifth as Denny crushed a three-run homerun scoring Kameron Reynolds and Allen Murphy to make it a two-run game.
The DiamondDawgs then continued to score with two more runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Barbiere chipped in with an RBI single that scored Owen Wosleger. Barbiere touched home plate himself thanks to another Cimillo sac-fly.
Newark would not go down without a fight, however.
In the top of the sixth Bermudez appeared in the stat column as he chopped down an RBI double that scored Reynolds.
Every time the Pilots managed to score, the DiamondDawgs would answer right away. The home team would make it an 8-5 ball game in the bottom half of the inning as Jimmy Joyce scored an unearned run.
The Pilots kept inching their way back in the game in the top of the seventh. Denny continued to put on an offensive showcase as he scored off an error to make it a two-run game.
Once again, Mohawk Valley would pull away just a bit more.
Rodriguez put down an RBI double that allowed Klock to score. The DiamondDawgs went up by four runs as Jimmy Joyce hit a single, but an error by centerfielder Michael Gorman allowed Rodriguez to score.
Newark gave one last effort in the top of the ninth as Shaun Hillis cracked a solo homer for his third of the season.
Midlakes alum Devin Hicks struggled on the mound as he pitched four complete innings allowing seven hits and five runs. Hicks struckout two of the 26 batters he faced.
The Pilots will look to shake off their six game losing streak as they take on Elmira tonight at Colburn Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
