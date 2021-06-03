NEWARK — Optimism is in the air at Colburn Park for the start of the 2021 Newark Pilots season. For the Szatkos, the start of their first season as the owners of Newark has been a long time awaited.
The 2021 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season begins for the Pilots when they head to take on Geneva on today at 7:05 p.m.
“It’s going to be eclectic,” Steve Szatko said in a phone call to the Times about what one of his players said to him about this upcoming season. “My main focus is that I want to make this an exciting entertainment venue for the people in this community. So, they come out and they pack the stands, they leave and they tell their friends what a great time they had a Colburn Park. Their friends will say ‘Who won?’ and they’ll say back, ‘I don’t know who won but we had one heck of a time’.”
Szatko, who bought the Pilots in September of 2019 with his wife Carol, wants to win games but bringing excitement back to the ballpark takes priority for now.
Jacob Tobin was assigned the head coaching position this past January.
“He’s a very nice young man,” Szatko said of Tobin. “He really cares about young people. I hired him because he’s a former educator (PE teacher) and I’m a former educator. We care about young people. Baseball is the game they play but we care about them as young individuals.”
Szatko also laughed when he gave Tobin the nicknamed called “Jake the Tango Tobin.” The new head coach said that he was able to do the tango and Szatko wants to put him to the test.
Tobin is the current assistant coach at University of Connecticut at Avery Point.
He has coached in a summer league before after coaching down in Myrtle Beach in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League.
The Pilots also welcomed in Beth Woerner as an assistant coach. She will become the first female coach in the history of the PGCBL.
Woerner is currently an assistant for the baseball program at the University of Charleston at West Virginia.
She has a background in analytics and will be working with the pilot position players. She graduated in 2014 from James Madison University.
Szatko’s son Eric will serve as the general manger for the team. he is very involved with the recruiting process and equipment purchases for the Pilots.
Along with heading up the recruiting process and equipment purchasing, Eric is currently teaching while Woerner’s University of Charleston is currently in the Division II regional playoffs, but both are expected to arrive soon for the Pilots on a regular basis.
Given that community engagement is a high priority for the Szatkos, it makes sense that local talent from this year’s Newark Reds high school baseball team will join the squad. Seniors Julius Teabout and Kyle Wood will soon switch uniforms come summertime.
“They’re very decent, respectable players,” Szatko said on this year’s Newark Reds that he signed for the summer. “Obviously, if I bring in two locals, they’re going to bring in their fans and family. That draws more fans. Nice kids, talented athletes but also they have a local fanbase. That helps me bring those fans into the stands.”
Teabout will attend St. Bonaventure in the fall while Wood will attend Onondaga Community College.
Teabout will be a left handed pitcher and Wood will serve as infielder for the Pilots this summer.
The Pilots have a new look to their very young squad. No player who batted over .300 from 2019 will return to the team for this upcoming season.
Like most young squads, the Pilots enter the season looking to see which player steps up to lead the group this season.
“I would love to at least achieve a playoff berth,” Szatko said on his expectations for his team this season.
Mary Fitch is the brand new concessionaire that will cater at the ballpark. She runs Nana’s Kitchen in Newark. Her operation this summer will be called, “Nana’s at the Ballpark.”
She will also do special food nights throughout the season like empanada night, chicken night and potentially fish fried night.
“We want the people to say, ‘Hey Mary’s cooking at the ballpark, let’s go watch the game and let’s primarily go and get some good food,” Szatko said. “So, whatever attracts us whether it’s good food, whether it be a local fanbase, whether it be entertainment, my cheerleaders that we’re going to have here, my music, we’re going to have a lot of music, the fans are going to be dancing in the stands. A lot of crazy stuff going on here.”
Eric is also a certified brewer who has given his dad some advice for some local alcoholic choices at the ballpark.
Jake Lustik, an intern from St. John Fisher for this summer with the Pilots, also stated in the phone call that the ballpark is looking good and the signs are up and ready for Opening Day.
The Pilots are also working with the community as well.
Steve’s wife and co-owner, Carol, also noted Opening Night will include a COVID vaccination pod right at the ballpark which will be in cooperation with Wayne County health. They will be doing vaccinations for anyone in the community interested in receiving the vaccination.
People who do get vaccinated at the ballpark will get free admission to the game, a free drink of their choice and they’ll be able to buy a Pilot t-shirt at half price.
“It’s not just about winning a ballgame, it’s about servicing the community as well,” Steve said.
The Szatkos are very excited for their first season to begin in Newark as they aim for their first PGCBL title since 2011.
“There’s no ‘same old’ with the Pilots,” Szatko said on his team for this season and years to come as the owner.