NEWARK — Newark Pilots outfielder Aaron Whitley and Batavia Muckdogs right handed pitcher Nolan Sparks were named Players of the Week for the PGCBL for the week of June 6-12.
Whitley, who is from Niskayuna, went 10-for-13 (.769 average) in three games last week which included a 5-for-5 performance in an 8-5 win over Jamestown Monday.
He finished the week with a double, a triple and four runs batted and raised his batting average for the season to over .600.
Whitley plays collegiality at the University of Rochester where he batted .347 this past spring with five home runs and 21 RBIs.
In what is still the early stage of the 2022 season, the Pilots were 2.5 games back in the West standings at the start of Tuesday.
Newark (3-4) will be back at Colburn Park tonight welcoming Batavia as both Whitley and Sparks’ clubs will go at it. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.