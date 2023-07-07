NEWARK — The Newark Pilots returned to Colburn Park on Wednesday night to host a doubleheader against Finger Lakes rival Geneva Red Wings. The 600-plus fans in attendance witnessed a bit of history with the first no-hitter in Newark Pilots history, thrown by Jack Gannon.
It was a pitchers’ duel early on in Game One, as neither side scored a run through three completed innings. After Gannon got out of a jam in the top of the fourth inning, Jack Pawlowicz delivered at the plate, smashing an RBI single into right field, scoring Gage Boatman for the first and only run of the game. Gannon continued his dominance, striking out the final batters of the fifth and sixth innings, leaving him with only three outs needed to join the history books.
After totaling 97 pitches through six completed innings, uncertain whether Gannon would return for the final inning to complete the no-hit bid. Without any hesitation, Pilots head coach Daniel Steve sent his ace back out to the mound. Gannon quickly retired the first two batters on three pitches. With a 1-2 count on Geneva’s Tyler Cerame, Gannon threw a breaking ball in the dirt. Cerame chased, and Boatman applied the tag to complete the No-Hitter.
The Pilots would later rally to win Game Two 8-3 for their third consecutive win and complete the doubleheader sweep.
The no-hitter for Gannon was the fifth in the history of the PGCBL.