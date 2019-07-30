GENEVA — Despite their recent stumbles, the Geneva Red Wings have locked in a postseason berth and will be all in on a PGCBL Championship.
Geneva has two more games left to play in the season on Wednesday night at Colburn Park against Newark and Thursday night at home against Watertown.
Regardless of the outcome of their last two games, the Red Wings will begin their postseason on Thursday, August 1st against either the Elmira Pioneers or the Adirondack Trail Blazers, depending on where each team finishes in the division.
Geneva has locked down the No. 2 seed in the West division and Elmira and Adirondack are separated by a half-game for third and fourth place.
The game on Thursday will be a winner-take-all, one-game playoff and home-field advantage will be determined on the outcome of the Utica Blue Sox game. If Geneva and Utica both advance, the Red Wings will travel to Utica for a best-of-three game series.
If Utica falls to either Elmira or Adirondack, the best-of-three series will be played at McDonough Park in Geneva.
Geneva and Elmira have played each other 12 times throughout the season, with Geneva having the advantage with nine wins and three losses. In that span, the Red Wings scored a total of 88 runs and gave up 61 to the Pioneers.
As for Adirondack, the Red Wings only played them seven times and did not have nearly as much success, only winning two out of the seven games. The Red Wings have lost the last five games against the Trail Blazers.
Over the course of the season, Geneva only scored 32 runs but allowed 61 Adirondack runners to cross the plate.
Based on statistical history, the Red Wings may favor a matchup against Elmira rather than Adirondack.
If Geneva manages to beat either team and face off against Utica, it will be tough to manage a team that has beaten Geneva in five out of eight games this season.
For the two teams that battled for the first spot in the West division all year, it would be a fitting West division final matchup.
The Red Wings tallied 39 runs against the Blue Sox in the eight matchups throughout the season and allowed 44. Out of the eight games played, half of them were decided by just one run.
If Geneva hopes to capture a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League Championship, they’ll have their hands full in their own division before they can think about a league title.
