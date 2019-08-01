GENEVA — It may not have been the most ideal last few weeks of the season, but the Red Wings are headed to the postseason.
They have had a strong season and have been poised for the playoffs for the majority of the summer. Geneva begins the postseason with a game against Elmira at home.
Before their quest for the PGCBL championship, Geneva had to complete a doubleheader against Watertown on Wednesday night.
They ended their regular season on a perfect note with a two-game sweep over Watertown.
In the first game, Geneva walked off in a 5-4 victory in seven innings.
The Rapids got on the board first with two runs in the first inning courtesy of an RBI double and a sacrifice fly.
Geneva (26-20) answered in the second by tying the game off Matteo Avallone’s sac-fly and Seth Hojnacki’s 4-3 putout.
Daniel Sperling made it a 3-2 ballgame in favor of the Red Wings in the third inning with an RBI single.
Watertown then took the lead off an error by Geneva first baseman Nick LaBrasca. The error allowed two runs to touch home plate giving the Rapids a 4-3 lead.
In the final inning, the Red Wings found themselves down by one run. In previous weeks, it would not be unheard of for the Red Wings to let it slip away, but they showed they are more than ready for the playoffs and struck back with two runs to win the game in walk-off fashion.
Hojnacki came through once again and hit a two-run double to win the first game of the doubleheader for the Red Wings.
Winning the game in walk-off fashion seemed to have elevated the Red Wings, because they shut out the Rapids 4-0 in the second game.
After two scoreless innings, the Red Wings played consistent baseball and scored a run in four straight innings.
Geneva’s first two runs were the result of an error by the Rapids defense.
Thanks to an error by Watertown shortstop Danny Di Marzo, Dylan Chiaro was able to score after a double and fielder’s choice allowed him to move to third.
In the fourth inning, Thursal White reached third base from the batter’s box after an error by right fielder Mike Rounds. Avallone hit an RBI groundout to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead.
Sperling continued his hot play at the plate with an RBI single in the fifth inning that allowed Chiaro to score his second run of the game.
A third error by Watertown gave way to Kross Grundy to reach second base safely.
Chiaro then returend the favor with an RBI single to score Grundy and pad Geneva’s lead to four runs.
That would be more than enough to hold off the Rapids as the Red Wings’ pitching was solid. Donovan Moffat started the game and pitched five frames giving up just three hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.
Tim Blaisdell pitched the final two innings and only gave up a single hit on his way to earning the save.
In other local PGCBL action:
Elmira 5, Newark 4
ELMIRA — Newark entered their last game of the season on a three game winning streak, with their sights set on winning four in a row.
The Pioneers (17-31) were the first on the board with two runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Trevor Henneman hit an RBI single followed by and RBI double by Zach Turner to give Elmira a 2-0 lead.
Newark cut the lead in half with a run the very next inning thanks to a bases-loaded walk.
The Pioneers and Pilots would be neck and neck until the sixth inning when Elmira pulled ahead by three.
Brennen Dorighi hit a single that would not normally have scored runner, but Newark right fielder Parker Denny fumbled the ball and could not recover in time to prevent Craig Corliss from scoring.
Henneman got his second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly to put Elmira up 4-1.
Newark refused to end their season on that note.
In the ninth inning, the Pilots stormed back to tie the game at 4-4.
After an error and a single, Michael Gorman hit an RBI single to begin the rally for Newark. Shaun Hillis then took advantage of a passed ball and scored to cut the Pioneer’s lead to just one. Bayley Jamanis then singled to allow Gorman to score, tying the game.
Unfortunately, Newark’s defense could not manage to keep Elmira at bay. In the bottom of the ninth inning, two Newark errors allowed Henneman to not only get on base, but score from second and win the game for Elmira.
