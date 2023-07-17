GENEVA — On Friday the Newark Pilots handed the Geneva Red Wings a crushing 10-0 loss at Colburn Park. The next day at McDonough Park, the Red Wings’ offense woke up in a back-and-forth thriller.
Geneva’s Tyler Cerame connected a 2-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning to even the game up at 7-7 and after a scoreless 10th inning, the two sides remained tied by the end of the night.
Geneva (7-21) got 3.2 innings out of right-handed starting pitcher Anthony Lang. He didn’t allow a run until the top of the fourth inning after a couple of RBI singles by Newark’s Gage Boatman and Dom Camera to even the game up a 2-2 at the time.
Lang’s line ended with allowing four hits, two runs (two earned), three walks and struck out one.
It wasn’t until a 4-run seventh inning by Newark (7-20) where they took their first lead of the ballgame.
Left-handed pitcher Michael Walsh got the start for the Pilots but he only pitched 1.1 innings. He allowed one run, two runs (one earned), six walks and struck out two.
The big seventh inning by Newark put them up 7-5 but after Geneva got one run back in the bottom half of the seventh, that set up the Red Wings to even the game up at 7-all in the bottom of the ninth.
Former Palmyra-Macedon Red Raider Paul Goodness connected a single in the top of the 10th inning for the Pilots but could not come across to score in what would have been the game-deciding run.