AUBURN — The Geneva Red Wings played their second straight road game when they battled the Auburn Doubledays on Tuesday night.
A three-run bottom of the seventh propelled Auburn past Geneva 3-2, the on Red Wings’ second straight defeat.
Geneva’s Brady Slinger singled a ball to left in the top of the forth inning to give Geneva a 1-0 lead.
Later in that same frame, Slinger came around to score on an error by the Doubledays’ third basemen to put the Red Wings up 2-0.
Geneva starter Patrick Reilly pitched six-plus solid innings and was pulled after giving up his first hit of the ballgame with Auburn’s first batter of the seventh inning.
Reilly’s no-decision line ended with one hit, one earned run, three walks and five strikeouts.
Reliever Nick Fletcher came in to pitch the final two innings and suffered loss after giving up Reilly’s base runner and two runs of his own in the bottom of the seventh.
Geneva had an off day on Wednesday. The Red Wings’ next game is today at 7:05 p.m. when they host West Division first place Jamestown.
In other action from the PGCBL from Tuesday:
Newark at Elmira, postponed
The Pilots were off on Wednesday and will head to take on Batavia today with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.