AUBURN — The Geneva Red Wings traveled to take on the Auburn Doubledays, first-year member of the PGCBL, on Sunday evening.
Bob Ohmann is the owner for both squads and Geneva beat Auburn back on June 5 in their only other meeting this season thus far.
On Sunday, Geneva (8-7) fell to Auburn (6-6) by a final score of 4-0 after a rough outing by Red Wings starter Jack Clark.
Clark pitched three innings and gave up six hits, three earned runs, and two walks with three strikeouts.
Andrew Matthews relieved Clark as he pitched the next four innings only allowing one earned run with three walks and three strikeouts.
Benjamin Griffin led the way for the Red Wings with two hits on the game.
This was the first game of the season in which the Red Wings did not score a run. The Geneva offense that has put up at least four runs in 12 of their first 14 games this season.
Geneva will host Auburn today for the first time this season with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.