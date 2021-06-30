JAMESTOWN — The Geneva Red Wings had won three straight games when they took on the current West division first place Jamestown Tarp Skunks on Monday night.
In what was a wild back-and-forth game, Geneva fell short in extra innings by a final score of 9-8.
Red Wings starter Joe Sperone pitched four shutout innings giving his team a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Sperone couldn’t get out of the fifth and his line ended with 4.2 innings pitched, four hits, four earn runs, five walks and two strikeouts.
After falling behind 4-3, the Red Wings answered with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Geneva remained up 6-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth but reliever Michael Moore could not close the door for the Red Wings.He gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth bringing the game into extra innings.
Benjamin Griffin singled in a run in the top of the 10th inning to give his Red Wings the lead back as they quickly went back up 8-6 after the first half inning of extra’s.
Griffin’s season average is now at .429 after leading with a game-high three hits against Jamestown on Monday.
Red Wings’ reliever Eli Shedd could also not finish off the game suffering the loss.
Shedd gave up three runs in the bottom of the tenth inning as Jamestown walked it off on a wild pitch.
In other games in the PGCBL on Monday:
Aubrun 13, Newark 2
NEWARK — The Pilots had won two straight games coming into their Monday night matchup against the Auburn Doubledays.
Newark starter Blake MacMillan suffered the loss on Monday after three innings pitched, four hits, one earn run, two walks and two strikeouts.
The bullpen became an issue for the Pilots, giving up 11 earned runs after MacMillan came out of the game.
Patrick Blackall led the Pilots with two hits.
Recent Newark High School grad Kyle Wood hit a double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Wood will play at Onondaga Community College next year for his freshman year of college baseball.