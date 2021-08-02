SAUGERTIES — The Geneva Red Wings’ season ended at the bats of the Saugerties Stallions on Saturday in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League semifinal.
Following a 4-3 upset victory over the West Division champion Jamestown Tarp Skunks, the Red Wings’ attempt at an underdog championship run came to an end with an 8-2 loss to the Stallions.
Despite getting two just fewer hits than Saugerties (27-12), the Red Wings (23-18) struggled to bring home runners on base. Geneva stranded eight runners to the Stallions’ six.
Saugerties seemed ready from the jump, putting two runs on the board in the first inning. In the top half of the second, Geneva responded with a run of its own following a single by Nicholas Serce that scored Elliot Good from second base.
The score remained 2-1 in favor of Saugerties until the Stallions broke the game open in the fourth and fifth innings. An error scored a run in the fourth and a two-run shot by Andrew Wilhite made it a 5-1 ballgame heading into the second half of the contest.
Geneva managed to punch back in the top of the sixth inning with a piece of fine base running from Brady Slinger, who made it home from second base on a single from Benjamin Griffin.
The Red Wings left two men on base to end the inning but remained within striking distance.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Stallions stamped their ticket to the PGCBL championship with a three-run home run from Josh Stevenson, making it an 8-2 ball game at home and needing just three final outs.
The Red Wings put two runners on base in the top of the ninth with a double and walk but a final putout ended Geneva’s season in the PGCBL semifinal.
Saugerties travels to Amsterdam to take on its division-rival Mohawks in the championship game today with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Geneva ended the 2021 year with a regular season record of 23-18 and a playoff record of 1-1.