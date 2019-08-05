GENEVA — After a thrilling come-from-behind victory against the Elmira Pioneers in the first round of the PGCBL playoffs, the Geneva Red Wings’ season ended with a series loss against the Adirondack Trail Blazers.
It was a best-of-three game series and Adirondack took the first two games.
There wasn’t much the Red Wings could do defensively to stop them as the Trail Blazers scored a combined 24 runs between the two games.
In the first game, Adirondack scored in the first inning but the Red Wings immediately answered with a solo home run by Brandon Cooper, tying the game at 1-1.
The Red Wings went on to score two more runs and led 3-2 after three innings.
Everything then fell apart for Geneva in the fifth inning when Adirondack put up eight runs to take a commanding led. They would add three more in the sixth and two more in the ninth to win 16-5.
In the second game, Adirondack continued to pour on the runs with 10. The Red Wings tried to hang on put could not match the Trail Blazers’ hot offense. They fell 10-7 and their season ended after making it to the West Division finals.
Adirondack had proved to be a tough team for Geneva to deal with all summer long. In the seven meetings between the two teams, Adirondack won five of them and amassed 61 runs to Geneva’s 32.
Adirondack will go on to play the winner of the Amsterdam and Albany series. Amsterdam currently leads 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.