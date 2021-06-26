BATAVIA — The Geneva Red Wings were shut out for second time in three games after their game against the Batavia Muckdogs on Thursday night.
Geneva fell behind early in a 7-0 defeat against Batavia.
Red Wings’ starter Patrick Reilly gave up one run in the bottom of the first inning after hitting a Muckdog batter with two outs and the bases loaded.
The night continued to get worse for Reilly. He threw a total of 4.1 innings, giving up all seven earned runs, with three walks and three strikeouts.
Benjamin Griffin continues to be a factor in the Red Wings’ offense as he led with a game-high three hits. Griffin’s average launches to .389 heading into the weekend.
The Red Wings have now lost a season-high four straight games.
Other action in the PGCBL from Thursday:
Jamestown 6, Newark 0
JAMESTOWN — The Newark Pilots headed to take on the West division first-place Jamestown Tarp Skunks for the first time this season on Thursday after losing to their division rival in the official season opener.
Newark has now suffered three 3-game losing streaks on the season already with its current 3-game skid after their 6-0 loss against Jamestown on Thursday night.
Pilots starter Robert Coleman didn’t surrender an earned run on Thursday but suffered the loss after throwing five innings, allowing three unearned runs with one walk and four strikeouts.
Brennan Chisholm had a team-high two hits for the Pilots on Thursday.
Newark’s next crack at the division’s top team will be on Saturday, July 3 when the Pilots host the Tarp Skunks.
Newark and Geneva both carried the PGCBL’s current longest losing streaks into Friday as both look to reverse their recent struggles.