SAUGERTIES — The majority of the Geneva Red Wings and Newark Pilots finally got some rest over a brief All-Star break in Saugerties.
Some of the players received no break at all as they had to travel and play in the 2019 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League All-Star game.
Five players from both Newark and Geneva were selected as either starters or reserves in East vs. West matchup.
The game ended in a 5-5 tie between the two teams was the result of a back-and-forth battle that began right in the first inning.
The West hopped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to Geneva’s Trevor Rogers who drove in the first run of the game.
Rogers, who is one of Geneva’s biggest threats in the batter’s box — is in the running for the most runs batted in throughout the entire league with 28 and is tied for fourth with five home runs.
The West went silent for a few innings and the East slowly chipped away with a run in the third and fourth innings.
They then took the lead in the sixth inning with four runs that began with an RBI by John Rhodes of Oneonta and finished with an RBI single by Brian Hart of Glens Falls.
The East would go up 5-3 but that was the last spurt of offense they would produce.
In the eighth inning, the West rallied and tied the ball game thanks to an RBI double from Newark’s David Bermudez that gave way to a bases-loaded walk that tied the game at 5-5.
Pitchers from both the East and the West did not allowed any more runs in the ninth inning and with no more pitchers available on either roster, the game was called at the end of nine innings.
Rhodes was named the PGCBL All-Star Game MVP. The Outlaws outfielder went 3-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.
PGCBL games resumed play yesterday, but both the Pilots and Red Wings received extra days rest off and will be back in action tonight.
Geneva will look to regain the division lead when they visit Adirondack to take on the Trail Blazers. First pitch is expected for 6:35 p.m.
Newark, meanwhile, will begin their quest to fight and claw their way back into a playoff spot after a shaky first half of the season. They are set to face off against the Mohawk Valley DiamonDawgs at Veterans Memorial Park. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.
