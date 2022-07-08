As the final month of the regular season unfolds in July, the Geneva Red Wings and Newark Pilots are both looking to make charges towards the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League playoffs.
At the start of Thursday, Geneva (13-10) was in a tie for third place while Newark (9-16) is in seventh place in the West standings.
The top four teams from each division will make the playoffs in 2022 with the first round being a one-game playoff and the remaining two rounds being a best-of-three series.
GENEVA RED WINGSThe Red Wings improved to three games over .500 on the year after winning the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday night in Albany against a Dutchmen team that is in second place in the East standings.
Geneva has had more ups than downs thus far and currently sits on the bubble of making the postseason.
Infielder Nick Serce is one guy who has stepped up for the Red Wings offense this season. The second-year player leads the team with a .306 batting average to go along with five home runs and 15 RBIs.
While Serce enjoys success at the plate, the Red Wings’ pitching has been the catalyst of success so far with three starters sporting earned run averages below 3.00.
Augie Walters has the second lowest ERA in the PGCBL coming into Thursday. He has posted a 0.75 ERA in 24 innings pitched with 22 strikeouts to give him a record of 4-0 so far.
Teammate Nick Thompson owns the third lowest ERA in the league, having thrown 23.1 innings while striking out 27 batters and producing a minuscule 1.16 ERA.
Jack Eshleman has hurled 27.2 innings this season to post a 2-1 record with a 2.60 ERA. He has also recorded 27 Ks this year and has walked just seven batters.
As long as the Red Wings keep on this current path and remain over .500, they should be a shoo-in for the playoffs for the fourth season in a row.
NEWARK PILOTSThis year has not gone as planned so far for Newark, but the Pilots certainly are not without star power, such as Aaron Whitley.
Whitley leads the PGCBL in batting average at .384 in 73 at-bats. He has also produced 11 RBIs and scored 16 runs.
This has been a wild season so far for a Pilots team that was five games back of the playoff picture going into Thursday.
The latest buzz around the team was introducing the new head coach Alex Barboa who will be the head man for the remainder of the season.
Two arms that have been solid this year are Logan Reilly and Chris Lowe who both have put up 3.10 ERAs.
Reilly has thrown 20.1 innings while striking out 24 batters.
Lowe has a perfect record of 4-0, hurling 29 innings and striking out 21 opponents in that span. He also has contributed a save.
The final month of the regular season is going to be a tough stretch for the Pilots as they attempt to make their first postseason appearance since 2018. Newark entered Thursday night’s game against Geneva hoping to record its first win over the Red Wings in 2022. The game between the Pilots and Red Wings at McDonough Park concluded after the Times went to press.