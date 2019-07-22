GENEVA — Things have not gone well for either the Newark Pilots or Geneva Red Wings in the previous 10 games.
The Red Wings lost their grip on the West division lead and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Meanwhile the Newark Pilots have lost their last five games and have won just two out of their last 10.
The Red Wings had a chance to pounce on the Elmira Pioneers to start nipping at the heels of the Utica Blue Sox for the division lead.
Unfortunately, Elmira pounced on them and ended up defeating the Red Wings by a score of 11-1.
The Pioneers (15-23) would score at least one run in every single inning except the third. The Red Wings managed to only score in one inning.
Daniel Sperling hit an RBI single that allowed Harrison Treble to score Geneva’s only run of the game.
The Red Wings’ subpar pitching seems to have finally caught up with them as starting pitcher Tim Blaisdell pitched for five innings and gave up a whopping 12 hits and five runs, all earned. Geneva used four pitcher in the game and three of them combined to give up 21 hits and 11 runs, 10 of which were earned.
If the Red Wings want to make a deep postseason run, they need to start playing like they did at the beginning of the season.
As for Newark, they were bested by the division-leading Utica Blue Sox by a score of 9-4.
The two teams traded runs in the first inning.
Utica’s Tyler Simon was able to score after a leadoff double and single by Robbie Young. Newark answered right back a leadoff single and back-to-back walks that allowed Shaun Hillis to hit an RBI sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1.
Newark then took the lead in the next inning with another sacrifice fly. This time it was Michael Gorman hitting the sac-fly and Kameron Reynolds scoring.
Pilots’ starting pitcher Andrew Hill then settled in and threw four innings of shutout baseball.
All of the sudden in the sixth inning, the Blue Sox exploded for five runs to take a commanding 6-2 lead. Four singles and two sacrifice flies later, the Pilots had given up the lead and then some.
They would score a run in both the sixth and bottom of the ninth innings, but the hole was too great and Utica added three more insurance runs in the eighth to hand Newark its fourth loss in a row.
In Saturday’s PGCBL action:
Elmira 10, Newark 2, 7 innings
Newark lost the second game of the doubleheader to Elmira resulting in a two-game sweep for the Pioneers and Newark’s fourth loss in a row.
The Pilots have yet to win a game since the All-Star break last week.
The Pioneers (14-23) hopped out to an early lead over the Pilots (13-26) as Newark All-Star Allen Murphy had an off night on the mound.
Murphy only lasted 2.2 innings and had given up nine hits and seven earned runs by the time he was replaced on the mound.
Three singles in a row to begin the game allowed Elmira left fielder Jeff Meija to reach home plate for the first run of the game.
Murphy continued to struggle in the second has he again allowed two straight hits followed by a two-run double and an RBI single to put Elmira ahead 3-0 after two innings.
Newark All-Star David Bermudez was able to hit an RBI sac-fly that allowed James Wrabel to score a run for the Pilots in the top of the third inning.
In the bottom of the third, Elmira loaded the bases with no outs and a two-run double was hit by Kyle Richardson to score Trae Harmon and Brennen Dorighi to make the score 7-1 in favor of the Pioneers.
Elmira would score one run in the next three innings and Newark would score one final run in the sixth inning from an RBI double form Dylan Duplechain. Since it was a doubleheader, the game ended in seven innings and Newark was sent home with their fourth straight loss.
