GENEVA RED WINGS
FRIDAY
Auburn 12, Geneva 2
SATURDAY
Geneva 4, Auburn 2
GENEVA — The Geneva Red Wings played their final Saturday opponent of the season that isn’t the Newark Pilots. For the last three weeks of the PGCBL regular season, the Red Wings and the Pilots will play against one another every Saturday.
On Friday and Saturday, the Red Wings had a chance to pick up some ground in the PGCBL West division with a doubleheader against the Doubledays. Entering Friday, the Red Wings (6-17) were four games behind Auburn (11-14) in the division standings and need to start putting together a torrid stretch if they are to have any hopes of making the postseason.
Friday’s game started well for the Red Wings. An RBI single from Cameron Boardman scored Brennan Staubley in the top of the second to take a 1-0 lead. Hayden Smith started the game on the bump for Geneva and held the Doubledays at bay until Hazel Martinez scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Tied at 1-1, Auburn broke the game wide open with six runs in the fifth followed by three more in the sixth and two final insurances runs in the seventh.
Geneva got revenge on Saturday thanks to a quick start and solid pitching. The Red Wings scored three runs in the top of the first, added another in the second and held the Doubledays to two runs.
After back-to-back singles in the top of the first put Ethan Swidler on second base, an error by Auburn’s shortstop allowed him and Andrew Eppinger to score. Jason Shockley came around to score later in the inning and Geneva had the big start they needed.
Eppinger drove in Brandon Biggane for an RBI single in the second to give the Red Wings a 4-0 lead.
Jack Mullen started the game on the mound for Geneva and went six innings with three hits, two earned runs and three walks to go with six strikeouts. Geneva High School grads Wyatt Pitchett and Nicholas Franceschi pitched the rest of the game. Patchett pitched an inning of relief with no hits and two strikeouts and Franceschi finished off the game with two innings, three walks and five strikeouts to earn the save.
Upcoming Geneva Red Wings Schedule
Monday, July 10: vs. Niagara Power, 7:05 p.m. First Pitch
Tuesday, July 11: @ Batavia Muckdogs, 7:05 p.m. First Pitch
Wednesday July 12: Off Day
NEWARK PILOTS
FRIDAY
Jamestown at Newark, Games One & Two postponed
SATURDAY
Niagara 12, Newark 0
NEWARK — With two off days last week and five wins in their last 10 games, the Pilots sprung into the weekend with a Friday doubleheader against Jamestown that was postponed and a Saturday matchup against Niagara Power.
With another day off in tow, the Pilots hit the road to head to Niagara on Saturday and fell behind early, allowing two runs in the first followed by three more in the second.
Niagara’s Billy Morris pitched a stellar game for the Power, going all seven innings with three hits, no walks and seven strikeouts. Morris is 4-1 on the year with a 1.44 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched.
Upcoming Newark Pilots Schedule
Monday, July 10: Off Day
Tuesday, July 11: vs. Elmira, 7:05 p.m. First Pitch
Wednesday, July 12: @ Jamestown, 7:05 p.m. First Pitch