PERFECT GAME COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
NEWARK PILOTS
Elmira 8, Newark 0
ELMIRA — The Pilots remained searching for their first victory of the 2023 season in an 8-0 loss at the Elmira Pioneers on Tuesday night. This was the start of a home-and-home two-game series between Newark and Elmira that will conclude tomorrow night at Colburn Park at 7:05 p.m.
Anthony Laurinitis, who will be a junior next year for Keuka College got his first start of the summer on Tuesday and the right-handed pitcher started his night with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings for the Pilots.
Laurinitis suffered the loss on the mound for Newark (0-4) after allowing his first two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning. He finished his start with allowing two hits, four runs (two runs earned), two walks and struck out five Pioneers after four innings pitched.
Lead-off hitting left fielder Frank Vanzillotta is off to a 3-for-8 start (.375 batting average) at the plate for the Pilots this season as he collected one of the four hits and one of the two walks for Newark on offense in the loss.
The Pilots have been outscored by their opponents by 31 runs in their first four games of the year as they aim to get their slow start turned around tomorrow.
Upcoming Newark Pilots Schedule
Wednesday, June 7th: host Elmira at 7:05 p.m.
Friday, June 9th: host Niagara at 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 10th: @ Niagara at 1 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GENEVA RED WINGS
Jamestown at Geneva, ppd.
GENEVA — The Red Wings (1-1) had their game against the Jamestown Tarp Skunks at McDonough Park on Tuesday night postponed due to the poor air quality from smoke filtering into our region because of the Canadian wildfires. The game will be made up on Sunday, June 18th at 7:05 p.m.
Upcoming Geneva Red Wings Schedule
Thursday, June 8th: @ Elmira at 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 9th: @ Batavia at 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, June 10th: @ Jamestown at 6:30 p.m.