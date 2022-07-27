All you have to do is get in and you have a chance.
The 2022 Geneva Red Wings are playing now in the final week of the regular season with a legit shot still to make the playoffs.
This year’s postseason format for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League is that the top four teams from each division make the playoffs with the first round being a one-game playoff while the final two rounds being a best-of-three series.
As of Tuesday morning, the Red Wings were tied for the third place in the West Division with the Auburn Doubledays.
The best that Geneva can do is clinch the three or the four seed because there are not enough games left to clinch the division title.
The Red Wings have three more games in the regular season starting tonight in maybe their most important contest of the summer.
The Red Wings will travel to Elmira at 7 p.m. to take on a Pioneers team that was just a 0.5 game back of both Geneva and Auburn for the final playoff spots at the start of Tuesday.
If Geneva is able to fend off Elmira tonight on the road then their path to the postseason is looking sharp.
But if the Red Wings fail to win tonight then they are going to need some help to continue to make it.
Featured Content
- Courtesy: John DeShazier/New Orleans Saints
There are two spots up for grabs which is good news for Geneva.
More good news for the Red Wings is that they play Elmira once again on Thursday, this time at McDonough Park with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
So if things don’t go smoothly on Wednesday, at least they will have another opportunity for themselves on Thursday.
It is a crucial two-game set with the Pioneers that could end with another playoff berth added to the history of the Red Wings franchise.
Geneva’s final game of the regular season concludes on the road against Watertown Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Elmira had five games remaining on their schedule at the start of Tuesday while Auburn had three games left.
Another important matchup could be Saturday’s lone game on the PGCBL schedule to close out the regular season. That’s when Elmira plays at Batavia.
It is important to see both Auburn and Elmira lose this week but the Red Wings aren’t going to get in without a couple more victories and that starts with two major games against the Pioneers these next two days.
But, it won’t hurt to scoreboard-watch this week as well.