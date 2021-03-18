Since 1958, the Auburn Doubledays baseball team competed in the professional New York-Penn League, and Falcon Park was a perfect destination for any baseball lover in the upstate region.
That 62-year era has concluded now that the NY-P has been disbanded, courtesy of Major League Baseball’s minor league downsizing. Now, the Doubledays will compete in the amateur Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Bob Ohmann, owner of the Geneva Red Wings, bought the Auburn franchise recently and has assisted in their transition to the PGCBL. The Doubledays will begin the 2021 campaign in the Central Division.
“Auburn is a good market, like Geneva,” Ohmann said. “(Auburn) loves its baseball. It was a no-brainer jumping into the Auburn market because of the proximity to Geneva and possibility for a good rival, and obviously Newark’s right up the road, also.”
Even Ohmann, who has been around baseball his entire life, can’t contain his excitement when thinking about the season ahead.
“That’s what I’m looking forward to this year, the competition,” Ohmann said in a phone call. “We’ve got some really good players from all over the country this year. We also got some good players from the area. In general, we’re very excited. I’m excited about the Geneva team this year.”
Auburn, Batavia and Niagara Falls are the newest teams to join the PGCBL; like Auburn, Batavia lost professional baseball when the NY-P League was eliminated after 81 years.
While the Doubledays will finalize their roster in the coming weeks and months, Geneva has its roster shored up, and it looks to be a very strong squad.
“Geneva’s going to have, on paper, a stronger team this year, which I think the people of Geneva will like to know,” Ohmann said. “We’ve got our team in place in Geneva. We’ve got over 18 pitchers (in Geneva), and we’re excited.”
The PGCBL has had 400-plus players drafted to professional baseball teams, and Ohmann sees the league, potentially, as a new pipeline to professional teams.
“MLB threw a big wrench in everybody’s ability to become a professional baseball player by eliminating the New York-Penn League and other leagues around the country,” Ohmann said. “So, (MLB) is going to depend on the PGCBL ... I really think a league like the PGCBL, which is already a highly rated league, we’re the new minor league system for Major League Baseball.”
Not only will the Red Wings look to capture their first PGCBL title, Ohmann notes that the fan experience will be better. In anticipation of a 2020 season that wound up canceled due to COVID-19, Ohmann upgraded McDonough Park with new awnings, new dugout tops and stairs. This year, the concessions will be run by Jim McBride, who brings 40 years of experience in that area.
Along with McDonough, Colburn Park in Newark will have baseball this season.
“Food always goes to the heart of everybody,” Newark owner Steve Szatko said. “One of the things (Newark) should get pumped about is we have a local caterer. Her name is Mary Fitch, and she has a business in Newark called Nana’s, and she’s going to be running my concession stand and calling it ‘Nana’s at the Ballpark.’ ”
Fitch will be serving up traditional ballpark fare in addition to special food nights. According to Szatko, empañadas and fried chicken are two items fans will see on special nights.
Beyond the food, Szatko is excited for his first season as owner of the Pilots. He and his wife, Carol, bought the Pilots in December 2019, but were unable to see their team play in 2020 due to COVID. Now, Szatko can’t wait until opening day.
“I hope we have a real great showing and a real great turnout,” Szatko said. “We’ve all missed it.”
Newark has a combination of NCAA Division I, II and III players on its roster. The Szatkos’ son, Eric, will manage the team.
“I don’t care whether you’re a Division I, II or III player,” Szatko said. “I am trying to create a team that, No. 1, has a chemistry that works together and plays together and has passion. I may not have as many Division I players as some of the other teams, but I don’t care what division. If you have the passion, the desire and that heart to play ball, then I want you to come and play for me.”
Right now, PGCBL baseball is set to throw its first regular-season pitch June 3 and conclude July 29, followed by its playoffs.
Geneva and Newark remain in the PGCBL’s West Division with three newcomers: the Batavia Muck Dogs, Niagara Falls Power and Jamestown Tarp Skunks.
Auburn will continue to play its home games in Falcon Park II, which was rebuilt a quarter-century ago so that the city could retain its minor league baseball franchise.