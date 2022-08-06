GENEVA — It seems, recently, that the Geneva lakefront Disc Golf Course is on the front of many people’s minds. Why wouldn’t it be? It’s prime disc golf season and to play it near the picturesque Seneca Lake makes for a delightful afternoon.
Professional disc golfer Scott Stokely agrees, and with the crew that he got to play with a few weeks ago, it made his first visit to Geneva all the more special.
The DS Disc Buddies club is a group of young men with Down syndrome that picked up disc golf during the pandemic. The Geneva lakefront is their home course and as their love of the game grew, them and their parents naturally gravitated toward the game’s professionals.
One of the game’s all-time professionals is Stokely, who has been playing for more than 40 years. Mother of one of the buddies is Tonya Luna. She follows Stokely’s adventures on social media and noticed one day that he was a short drive from Geneva.
What seemed like the blink of an eye passed before Stokely emerged from a car at the lakefront and got to meet, play, instruct and interview the DS Disc Buddies of the Finger Lakes.
“It was just a fabulous experience to stand back as a parent and to see them excel and to see how vibrant they all were,” Luna said of watching the Disc Buddies and Stokely play. “There’s really no words that describes the impact of something like that.”
Claudia Coen, mother to another one of the disc buddies, spoke glowingly about the day.
“Amazing!” Coen said about watching Stokely interact with the boys. “He treated them as adults, he talked to them at an adult level, he had no problem interpreting them. He perfectly understood what it was they were trying to convey and he would repeat it back to them and it was so amazing to hear him tap into what the young men were trying to express.”
Stokely has earned 17 Word and National Disc Golf and Distance titles throughout his pro career, including multiple Guinness World Records. He currently competes in the Open Division for the 2022 Tour Season and holds over 80 Professional Disc Golf Association wins. He began teaching in 1993 and continues to hold Disc Golf Clinics around the country.
In addition to playing, coaching and introducing the game to many, Stokely teaches Adaptive Disc Golf to individuals with different levels of physical or cognitive special needs. The Geneva lakefront was his latest stop.
“It just so happened I had a weekend off and so we went to Niagara Falls and I had a friend in Ithaca and then was headed to Columbus. I post everything to social media and that’s when Tonya saw that I was going to be just a couple hours away and she reached out to me,” Stokely said.
To the DS Disc Buddies, Stokely made a lifetime impression and to their parents, his presence, instruction and conversations with the young men meant the world.
“He then conveyed on his YouTube (video) that, at the end of the day, these young athletes want to exactly what the rest of us want: they want to play better and they want to do better,” Coen said. “So it was just so great. (Stokely) was amazing.”
A large part of Stokely’s visits and time is spent growing the game and getting athletes to try it out, whether they have special needs or not. This occasion didn’t exactly align with his usual visit. When Stokely arrived, many of the Disc Buddies had been playing Disc Golf since the pandemic. So, after introductions, the group promptly took to the course.
“It was so interesting,” Stokely said. “More often than not, my classes are often an introduction (to the game). Once I watched the (Disc Buddies) play, there really wasn’t much teaching. We just played a round of golf together.”
Stokely and the Disc Buddies played the beloved 12-hole course. Stokely gave intermittent instruction, showed them a few trick shots and helped better their games. That was where parents like Coen and Luna felt the biggest impact.
“To see the pride in their faces after they could suddenly throw a little bit further or when Scott did a trick shot and how inspirational it was. They were motivated to do their best and as a parent, that’s what we look for. We want them to kind of learn these skills and independently interact with other people without us.”
After the round, Stokely showed the Disc Buddies how to throw side-armed. The guys took to it immediately.
“I showed them the side-arm and one of the kids threw a perfect side-arm like 150 feet with zero wobble. Ask anyone out on the course, very few players can do that,” Stokely said. “That was really the only teaching. Really, we just had fun.”
After playing, Stokely and Disc Buddies sat down in the park for a chat that went on Stokely’s YouTube page.
“I sat down with everybody and talked to them about disc golf,” Stokely said. “I asked them what it was like to go out and play and if they have any messages for kids that may be scared to try something new.
“I do have an ulterior motive: I want other parents to see that this sport will work for their kids,” Stokely said. “And I think it’s great when the kids talk about it because when kids see other kids doing it, it’s a lot easier to get out and do it as well.”
The day ended with Stokely handing out and signing discs for every player. Stokely is constantly on the road, and so he went off to Columbus to play, help grow Disc Golf, advocate for the Adaptive portion of the game and be the perfect example of a sport’s role model.
“(Stokely) honed in on everyone’s unique strengths and abilities and he really just brought the best out in them,” Luna said.
Luna and Coen note that since Stokely’s visit, the players have become even more motivated to get better and grow the game themselves. Currently, the DS Disc Buddies are on a mission to get Disc Golf added to Special Olympics New York. A handful of states already sponsor it and the group is hoping New York is next.