GENEVA — When most people in the world think of Geneva, their immediate thoughts likely go to a picturesque lake town in Switzerland surrounded by the Swiss Alps.
That’s at least what Marion Duvernay first thought when Geneva Country Club golf director John Rossi first mentioned the city of Geneva to her.
“When I was in Florida in January, I was going to the PGA Learning Center to practice,” Duvernay said. “John was just next to me and I noticed he was having trouble with his grip, and I started talking to him about it and that’s how we met. He said anytime I am in the U.S., don’t hesitate to call.”
Fast forward six months and Duvernay, a 30-year-old professional golfer from France, has found herself in the heart of the Finger Lakes playing golf at Geneva Country Club and giving lessons.
Duvernay’s coach in the U.S. is Mike Adams, a renowned instructor known in the golfing world as the “Swing Doctor.” Duvernay had planned to only meet up with Adams in New Jersey, but decided to make the four-and-a-half hour drive up to the Finger Lakes before she returns to New Jersey Tuesday for some sessions with Adams.
An avid golfer since the age of 7, Duvernay grew up in Evian-Les-Bains, a town in eastern France that shares a border with Switzerland and is, coincidentally, an hour’s drive from Geneva, Switzerland.
Duvernay wanted to get a degree in mechanical engineering so she decided to attended university in France. She was there for two-and-a-half years before transferring to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where she finished her degree while playing on the golf team.
Having a mechanical engineering degree has certainly helped with the mechanics of her own swing, as well as teaching many of her students.
“When I see a system, I just think ‘how is it working?’ and ‘how can I fix it?’ and I always loved it,” Duvernay said. “I never though about golf as a mechanical system and I never thought about my golf clubs as a perimeter that you can tune.”
Duvernay uses a test to analyze, bio-mechanically, the swing to identify which swing works the best for the person as a system, so.
“I used it in Dubai when I was coaching and the more I was doing it, I was able to identify, mechanically-wise, what is wrong and give them a solution on their swing and fix the system,” she said.
After turning professional in 2013, Duvernay has balanced coaching and playing. She won thew Ribera Sacra Patrimonio Humanidad International Ladies Open in 2016, but became ill for almost an entire year and had to work to regain both her swing and strength. In 2019, she has had two top-20 finishes thus far.
Duvernay says her next tournament will be a preparation tournament in California, where she will be headed after she meets with Adams in New Jersey. Duvernay will return to Europe in September for a few tournaments.
“If everything goes as planned, I will get to come back to the U.S. in October and November for qualifying school,” Duvernay stated. “It will be a very tight schedule.”
Even though she is from a beautiful lake town in France and an hour away from the most well-known Geneva, Duvernay said that she has loved the Finger Lakes region thus far and is looking forward to exploring more of the area, including a trip to Niagara Falls.
“I drove from Newark (New Jersey) to get here, so I got to drive in between the lakes. It’s so nice,” Duvernay said. “I heard the wine is really, really nice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.