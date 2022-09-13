TORONTO — Even at the dawn of a new football season, Penn Yan lacrosse still manages to stay newsworthy.
The National Lacrosse League held its annual player draft in Toronto, and the Buffalo Bandits used one of its six draft picks to acquire Penn Yan native Austin Blumbergs with the 88th overall pick.
Blumbergs, a 6’2”, 200-pound transition player, posted 19 goals and four assists in 15 games last season at St. Bonaventure, earning Second Team All-Conference honors. In 43 career games for the Bonnies, Blumbergs recorded 48 goals and 11 assists. Blumbergs spent his summer playing lacrosse in the United College Box Lacrosse League with the Rapids.
In the 2022 NLL season, the Buffalo Bandits finished atop the Eastern Division with a record of 14-4 and lost in the championship to the Colorado Mammoth.
Blumbergs played his final year of collegiate lacrosse this past spring as a graduate student at St. Bonaventure. In his collegiate career, the midfielder was named to the MAAC All-Conference First Team (2021), Second Team (2022), All-Academic Team (2020, ‘21, ‘22) and the All-Rookie Team in 2019.
Before graduating from Penn Yan in 2018, Blumbergs led the Mustangs to four sectional titles, scoring 114 goals, 45 assists and 159 points in four years.
In his senior year as a Mustang, Blumbergs was a USA Lacrosse All-Academic, 2nd Team All-State, D&C All-Greater Rochester Super 16, New York State Sports Writers Association All-State Second Team selection. In 2017, he made 1st Team All-State, the Section V Class D All-Tournament Team and a NYSSWA All-State First Team midfielder.