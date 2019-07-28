ALLEGANY — Penn Yan boasts a vast number of former men and women that went on to extend their lacrosse careers in both college and professional leagues.
Austin Blumbergs was one of the recent graduates of Penn Yan who went on to play in college. After graduating in 2018, Austin moved on to play Division I lacrosse at St. Bonaventure University.
Fresh off his first year of college, Blumbergs has been named to the 2018 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll.
In order to qualify for the MAAC Honor Roll, a student-athlete must hold a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
As a team, the Bonnies boasted a team-average 3.11 GPA under first year head coach Randy Mearns.
While at Penn Yan, Blumbergs was named an All-American his senior year, scored 50 goals in his junior season, was named to the 2017 Section V Class D All-Tournament Team while earning Academic Excellence recognition as well as being a National Honor Society member.
Blumbergs was also an all-league selection in soccer.
In the 2018-19 season for St. Bonaventure, Blumbergs played and started in all 13 games.
He ended his freshman season as one of the more consistent players for the Bonnies. He scored in eight out of the 13 games to total 11 goals and three assists for 14 points. The attackman/midfielder also forced 12 turnovers and scooped up 10 ground balls.
Blumbergs had three multi-goal games and was named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team following the season’s end.
Despite Blumbergs’ season, St. Bonaventure’s team was under the tutelage of a brand new coach and the roster consisted of almost all freshman.
As Mearns attempts to turn the program around, the Bonnies could not manage to out-muscle any of their opponents for a win last season. It looks like they will rely on the former Mustang Blumbergs for the next three years.
He certainly has the pedigree to be a leader for the young team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.