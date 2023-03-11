PENN YAN — Nominations are being accepted for the Penn Yan Academy Athletic Hall of Fame, which recognizes teams, individual athletes, coaches, and significant contributors for their accomplishments or contributions to the school’s athletic program.
Nominations will be accepted through June 15 and later reviewed and voted on by members of the Hall of Fame committee.
Anyone can nominate candidates for the Hall of Fame. Eligible candidates must have made significant and extraordinary contributions to PYA athletics while exemplifying good character, their awards and honors, and the impact they had on the school and athletic program.
Athletes or teams are eligible for nomination after a minimum of 10 years following graduation from PYA. The Hall of Fame is also open to school district coaches as well as contributors who have served with distinction in a capacity that contributed to the success of the athletic program.
Nomination forms can be picked up at the Penn Yan Academy athletic office, 305 Court St. They are also available to download or complete online under the “Activities and Club” tab on the district’s website (academy.pycsd.org).
Completed forms and specified supporting materials must be submitted no later than June 15. Inductees will be announced in late summer and honored in a ceremony this fall during the Homecoming Week festivities.
The induction ceremony starts with a dinner at PYA followed by a program in the auditorium. Inductees are also recognized at the Homecoming football game.
Plaques of Hall of Fame inductees are placed in the display case outside the PYA gymnasium. For ticket or program information see the website at a later date.